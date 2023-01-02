ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist says

Women in Afghanistan are serving a “life sentence” amid Taliban rule, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor Kim Sengupta believes.He made the comments in October 2021, shortly after witnessing the fall of Kabul.In the months that have followed, women’s rights in Afghanistan have been severely restricted and girls are forbidden to go to school.“People have died and that’s terrible, but there’s also a lot of other people who will be serving a life sentence,” Sengupta said last year.Watch the full episode of The fall of Kabul: Behind The Headlines on Independent TV. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There

Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
TheDailyBeast

Russians Rage at Commanders After Missile Massacre

Russian lawmakers and commentators have expressed outrage at Kremlin commanders after scores of troops were killed in a devastating missile strike in Ukraine. A temporary barracks holding Russian soldiers was reduced to rubble on New Year’s Eve in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine, when it was hit by four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that 63 of its troops were killed in the attack. The operation—one of the deadliest single strikes since the start of the conflict—has sparked outrage among Russian nationalists who have called for military officials to be punished. “What happened in Makiivka is horrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger, adding: “Who came up with the idea to place personnel in large numbers in one building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead?” Sergei Mironov, a Russian lawmaker and former chairman of the Federation Council, also called for criminal consequences for officials who “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all the higher authorities who did not provide the proper level of security.”Read it at Reuters
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Attacked Hezbollah’s Drone Making Unit

The Saudi Al-Arabiya channel reported Thursday that on the night between Sunday and Monday this week, Israel allegedly attacked Hezbollah’s Unit 127 in an airport in the suburbs of Homs, Syria. According to the report, this unit is responsible for the research, development, and production of attack drones. The...
The Independent

Afghan Taliban kill 8 in raids of IS hideouts in Afghanistan

Afghanistan's ruling Taliban killed eight Islamic State militants and arrested nine others in a series of raids targeting key figures in a spate of attacks in Kabul, a senior Taliban government spokesman said Thursday.Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban government, said the raids in the capital city and western Nimroz province on Wednesday targeted IS militants who organized recent attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, Pakistan’s embassy and the military airport.Eight IS fighters, including foreign nationals, were killed and seven others arrested in Kabul, while a separate operation in western Nimroz province resulted in two more IS arrests, Mujahid said.“These...
Reuters

Syria opposition uneasy after Turkish, Syrian defence ministers meet

BEIRUT/ANKARA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Syria's political and armed opposition are urging their decade-long backer Turkey to reaffirm its support for their cause after the highest-level talks in public between Ankara and the Damascus government since the Syrian war began in 2011.

Comments / 0

Community Policy