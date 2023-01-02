ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game

PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Football World Not Happy With Paul Finebaum This Morning

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum went off on Jim Harbaugh on Monday morning. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday night. The Wolverines are one-and-done in the playoff for the second straight year. Finebaum believes Michigan "choked." "This is the sixth straight time it's...
ANN ARBOR, MI
New York Post

Royce O’Neale doesn’t hit a shot or score in Nets’ return

CHICAGO — Royce O’Neale came back from a non-COVID illness Wednesday night, but his shooting touch was still a little sickly. The veteran came in shooting .413 from 3-point range, but went a scoreless 0-for-9 from the floor and 0-for-8 from behind the arc in the Nets’ 121-112 loss to the Bulls. “Of course when you feel sick and you’re out and don’t play [it has an impact],” O’Neale told The Post. “But these guys have confidence in me to keep shooting, and that’s what I’m going to do. I mean, never have I ever had a game like this. But I...
BROOKLYN, NY

