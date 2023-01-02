CHICAGO — Royce O’Neale came back from a non-COVID illness Wednesday night, but his shooting touch was still a little sickly. The veteran came in shooting .413 from 3-point range, but went a scoreless 0-for-9 from the floor and 0-for-8 from behind the arc in the Nets’ 121-112 loss to the Bulls. “Of course when you feel sick and you’re out and don’t play [it has an impact],” O’Neale told The Post. “But these guys have confidence in me to keep shooting, and that’s what I’m going to do. I mean, never have I ever had a game like this. But I...

