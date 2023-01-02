Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Giants vs. Eagles prediction and odds for Week 18 (Philly still needs the No. 1 seed)
In August if I told you that the New York Giants had nothing to play for in Week 18, that wouldn’t have been a surprise. The surprising part is that’s because they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-6-1 record and can rest Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the playoffs.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game
PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Should Giants Sit Starters vs. Eagles?
We look at both sides of the argument--and anticipate what head coach Brian Daboll will likely do.
Former Eagles QB Nick Foles carted off in Colts-Giant game
Nick Foles lay on the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium for several minutes while being treated by medical personnel after the play.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
Football World Not Happy With Paul Finebaum This Morning
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum went off on Jim Harbaugh on Monday morning. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday night. The Wolverines are one-and-done in the playoff for the second straight year. Finebaum believes Michigan "choked." "This is the sixth straight time it's...
Royce O’Neale doesn’t hit a shot or score in Nets’ return
CHICAGO — Royce O’Neale came back from a non-COVID illness Wednesday night, but his shooting touch was still a little sickly. The veteran came in shooting .413 from 3-point range, but went a scoreless 0-for-9 from the floor and 0-for-8 from behind the arc in the Nets’ 121-112 loss to the Bulls. “Of course when you feel sick and you’re out and don’t play [it has an impact],” O’Neale told The Post. “But these guys have confidence in me to keep shooting, and that’s what I’m going to do. I mean, never have I ever had a game like this. But I...
Kaprizov scores twice as surging Wild beat Lightning 5-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games. Joel Eriksson Ek, Calen Addison and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves and improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts.
Giants-Eagles Game Scheduled for 4:25 PM on Sunday
The Week 18 NFL kickoffs are set.
John Gibson’s 24th career shutout leads Ducks past Stars
Mason McTavish collected one goal and one assist, and goaltender John Gibson posted his first shutout in 14 months as
Brian Daboll mum on Giants' Week 18 approach vs. Eagles
The Giants wouldn't disclose on Monday how they're going to handle the regular-season finale at Philadelphia. It's an important game for the Eagles.
Cowboys Playoff Picture: Dallas and Washington kick off at 4:25pm ET in Week 18, parallel with Eagles
The Cowboys will finish the regular season in the Sunday afternoon window. last won a football game themselves on Thursday night, but Sunday’s action in Week 17 was full of other types of victories for them. Notably for the Cowboys the Philadelphia Eagles (-14) and Minnesota Vikings (-4) both...
