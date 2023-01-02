ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

New cigarette smoking ban on Miami Beach

By Trish Christakis
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ul79p_0k0s0sOn00

New year brings cigarette smoking ban on Miami Beach 01:31

MIAMI - With the new year comes some new rules, including a new cigarette smoking ban in Miami Beach.

If you're at the beach, leave your cigarettes at home or in the suitcase because it is now illegal to smoke them on the beach and at public parks.

"If you violate this new law, you get a $100 violation for the first offense, a $200 violation for the second offense, and our police even have the authority to arrest," said commissioner Alex Fernandez.

In the new ordinance, smoking is defined as "inhaling, exhaling, burning, carrying, or possessing any lighted tobacco product, including cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco and any other lighted tobacco product with the exception of unfiltered cigars."

The city said the problem is the tiny plastic fibers in the cigarette butts that accumulate in fish and other wildlife, hurting seabirds, sea turtles, and more.

"Cigarette butts have microplastics and toxic chemicals that are bad for the environment and we want to prevent those from making their way into the sand," said Fernandez.

The marine nonprofit Ocean Conservancy said cigarette butts have been the most commonly recovered item during three decades of its annual International Coastal Cleanup. The butts affect humans when people consume fish that have ingested cigarette butts, Ocean Conservancy added.

With signs all over the beach, it's hard to miss that it's not allowed, something beachgoers are happy to hear.

"I think it's a phenomenal choice. I think that cigarettes should not be smoked publicly anyway. I think it's kind of annoying having a smell of cigarette smoke from somebody five feet away" said Xavion Gill.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretmiami.com

35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives

In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
MIAMI, FL
southernboating.com

Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale

Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Beach Beacon

Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market

From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs

State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
wlrn.org

Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida

For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
MIAMI, FL
stupiddope.com

Miami Beach: A Jet-Setting Hotspot on Florida’s Glittering Coast

Miami Beach, Florida has long been a popular destination for travelers from around the world. Located on a barrier island off the coast of Miami, this vibrant city is known for its beautiful beaches, hot nightlife, and luxurious hotels. It’s no wonder that it has become a hotspot for the jet-set crowd.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin

Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
calleochonews.com

Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton

The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Carnival ship returns to Port Miami after rescuing Cuban migrants at sea

MIAMI - A Carnival cruise ship that rescued a group of Cuban migrants at sea returned to Port Miami on Tuesday. Carnival said after the crew of the Celebration rescued the five people, they were turned over to the US Coast Guard which took them to an area near Key West.Lourdes Simon was on the Celebration with her family. They were heading back on their last sea day when they saw the migrants in desperate need of help as they neared the coast of Cuba. "They were in clear distress, they were waving," said Simon. She said they...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Condo Association Sues Two Homeowners For Defamation

Association Takes Rare Step Of Listing The Claims That It Says Are Incorrect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Condominium Association is taking the rare step of suing at least two homeowners for making claims against the association and its leadership that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
islandernews.com

Cold snap freezes iguanas, but they prove to be a resilient sort

Long considered more of a pest than a pleasure on Key Biscayne, even "frozen" iguanas on Christmas Day led to a sense of empathy from resident David Adams. The veteran journalist was among several people in the Village who came across the stiff iguanas on Dec. 25, when the temperature dipped to 42 degrees on an overcast day.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants

The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Veterans take part in annual Miami-to-Key West ride to heal body & mind

MIAMI - Forty injured veterans will be returning to Miami for the annual Soldier Ride in Miami and Key West.  It's part of the Wounded Warrior Project, which is now in its 20th year to help injured veterans not only stay active but also save their lives. "I got hurt in 2010 I got hurt in Afghanistan," retired Army sergeant Devin Schei told CBS4.Schei was wounded in combat, the injuries almost took away one of his legs."Sent me home to Texas where I spent about 2 and a half years in a hospital in and out procedures and surgeries."But he...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
129K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy