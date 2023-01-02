Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 04 at 12:52PM CST until January 05 at 6:00AM CST by NWS
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest.
Winter Weather Advisory continues today, more snow expected
A winter weather advisory will remain in effect throughout the day as more accumulating snow is expected to continue into early Thursday morning. Today will remain on the cloudy side with a low pressure system moving through the area. The center of the pressure system is slowly moving through south, southeastern Minnesota through the morning and afternoon hours today. As the pressure system slowly moves east, northeastward, a cold front will move through behind the pressure system, which will lead to a drop in temperatures for the upcoming weekend and next week. Temperatures will steadily hover in the low-30s through the afternoon today with a breeze up to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph at times. Snow showers will continue into the overnight hours before fizzling out early Thursday morning. We are looking at another 2 to 4 inches of snow today with some areas looking at 3 to 5 inches possible. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.
Light snow, freezing drizzle will continue into Thursday
The winter storm system that has impacted our area for the past several days has stalled over southeastern Minnesota and will continue to produce light snow and freezing drizzle through the rest of tonight and into Thursday morning. Additional snowfall will only be around an inch or two, but roads will remain snow-covered and slippery through much of Thursday. We are not expecting a lot of wind, so blowing snow should not be an issue. Finally, by late Thursday, this system will get the heck out of here and we will get a nice, long break from the snow.
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
Winter Storm: More snow on the way
A powerful winter storm will continue to impact much of our area through Wednesday and into Thursday. While the main band of heavy snow and freezing rain has moved out, a second round of light to moderate snow will develop late this afternoon and continue through Wednesday night. An additional 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible with this second round. The wind will be generally in the 10 to 20 mph range, so blowing snow should not be a significant issue. The one exception to that will be far southwestern Minnesota, where wind gusts could approach the 20 to 25 mph range over the next couple of days. After this system moves out on Thursday, we’re looking forward to dry, cooler weather that will take us through the weekend and into next week.
Another Monster Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow, Ice And Tornado Threat
A major storm continues to move across the country, bringing heavy snow and ice to the Central High Plains and the northern Great Lakes and dangerous thunderstorms to the Midwest and South. "Intense snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour may be accompanied by thunder, especially in southern South Dakota...
No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
"No Travel Advisories" lifted in this area, roads still slick
(Willmar MN-) At 7 last night MNDOT lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in southwest Minnesota, including the following highway segments:. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
Minnesota Department Of Transportation Updates No Travel Advisory To Include 12 Counties
The winter storm that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for the Duluth area Tuesday afternoon is already wreaking havoc in other parts of the state. In fact, road conditions have deteriorated so badly that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an official No...
ICE STORM WARNING FOR SIOUXLAND MONDAY AFTERNOON
THERE IS AN ICE STORM WARNING FOR OUR AREA FROM NOON MONDAY UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY. DETAILS ARE BELOW FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SIOUX FALLS. .ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... Osceola-Dickinson-Sioux-O`Brien-Clay-Plymouth-Cherokee- Buena Vista-Woodbury-Ida-Jackson-Dixon-Dakota-Union- 210 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023. WHAT...Significant...
1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin
A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
ALERT DAY: Snow, slick travel expected Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – A strong winter storm will continue to meander through the region leading to additional impacts on Wednesday. As a result, an ALERT DAY is in place. A **Winter Weather Advisory** is in effect for several counties along and west of the I-35 corridor until Wednesday evening.
Heavy snow on the way Tuesday, Wednesday
(Chanhassen, MN) -- A major winter storm is bringing freezing rain, ice and heavy snow to much of Minnesota through Wednesday afternoon. A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...this area could get up to a foot of snow by the time the storm is over tomorrow.
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Has Dropped On The Northland So Far
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals haven't been as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, it has made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
Latest Tuesday, Wednesday forecast as snow hammers Minnesota
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the snow storm hammering Minnesota today as well as how much snow the Twin Cities should expect over the next couple of days. * INTENSE snow through mid-late afternoon. * A break this evening with more snow tonight into Wednesday night. * Snow...
Winter Storm: Conditions deteriorating quickly across Minnesota
The latest on what we’re seeing for conditions across Minnesota as a winter storm picks up in intensity Tuesday afternoon. Stay with WCCO Radio for the latest weather and road conditions.
Minnesota weather: Current road conditions [6 a.m. Tuesday]
Difficult travel conditions are expected in parts of Minnesota on Tuesday as freezing rain and heavy snow falls. FOX 9's Bill Keller has the latest, as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Hazardous road conditions develop in parts of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Increasing winds and snow and ice accumulation are expected to bring slick roads with low visibility Monday and Tuesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. SDDOT urges travelers to be aware of dangerous road conditions during the evening and overnight hours...
Major winter storm to bring significant ice and snow to the area late Monday into Tuesday
A major winter storm is taking aim on our area for Monday and Tuesday. This storm is going to cause some major impacts to travel and normal day to day activities as significant snowfall and ice are likely across Iowa and Minnesota. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have...
