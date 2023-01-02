ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man beaten with piece of wood, nails by three men in East Lakeview

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKlSi_0k0s0g3J00

40-year-old man beaten by three men in East Lakeview 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked while walking in East Lakeview overnight.

Chicago police said the 40-year-old man was walking near Halsted Street and Buckingham Place, just after midnight, when three men attacked him.

The three attackers beat the man with a piece of wood with nails before running off.

The victim was hit in the head and body. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for the attackers.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting: 3 people shot outside Pullman Walmart

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot outside of a Walmart in the Pullman neighborhood on Wednesday night.The victims were loading their vehicle with groceries purchased at the store in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue off the Bishop Ford Freeway around 7:20 p.m., when a dark-colored sedan drove by and occupants from the car fired shots, according to Chicago Police.The victims included a 27-year-old man who was shot in the left leg and transported to an unknown hospital in good condition.A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Burglars caught on camera ransacking Lincoln Park store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars were caught on camera ransacking a small business in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Wednesday - one year since the last burglary of the store.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the owner of the small business says she doesn't feel safe after her store was cleared out again.We aren't identifying the store owner. She asked us not to because she's so shaken up. But her consignment store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue was hit early Wednesday morning, just as Chicago Police issued a warning about other burglaries in the area. A total of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 men wanted for smash-and-grab at North Side retail store

CHICAGO - Five men broke into a retail store on Chicago's North Side early Wednesday morning, according to police. Officials say the men entered a business in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 2:51 a.m. through a glass door. The offenders took a cash register and an unknown...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man carjacked at gunpoint by 4 men in West Town

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim parked a car in the 100 block of North Green Street around 10:05 a.m. when four men drove up. One of the offenders was armed and demanded the victim's belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in shooting that killed woman, wounded her sister near House of Blues

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges for allegedly killing a woman and wounding another in a shooting last April in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Jason McMahan, 36, was arrested Tuesday and police charged him with opening fire on two women, killing one, after they got into an argument on the sidewalk on April 30 in the 300 block of North State Street near the House of Blues.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park residents frustrated after large sinkhole remains unfixed

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a massive hole in Lincoln Park and it's only getting bigger. We first heard about it when it swallowed a car.But 12 weeks later, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is asking why it hasn't been repaired.CBS 2 first covered the issued in October, but the massive hole in Lincoln Park still sits wide open. The people who have to look at it every day, said they are as frustrated as this whole is deep. At first glance, it's a normal alley, but once you see it, you can't unsee it."It's an eyesore," said neighbor Jamie Lundy."I've never...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

This week alone, intersection of 79th and Lafayette has seen deadly hit-and-run, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were investigating after a 15-year-old was shot at a gas station near the Dan Ryan Expressway – the very same place where we reported on a deadly hit-and-run on Monday.As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, the deadly hit-and-run and shooting happened almost within 24 hours of each other at the same intersection of 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue in West Chatham.The incidents are unrelated, but community leaders and the alderman are calling for change."It's an active area. It's sometimes not positively an active area," said Street Pastor Donovan Price. "As a result, there are...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man punched woman in the face before opening fire, killing one and injuring another: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A man is accused of opening fire during a chaotic argument outside a Near North Side bowling alley last year, killing a woman and wounding her sister. Jason McMahan faces counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the April 30 shooting, which stemmed from an argument between his girlfriend at the time and a former girlfriend, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man, 14-year-old shot while driving on South Side

CHICAGO — A man and a teen boy were injured in a double shooting Tuesday night on the South Side while driving. At around 10:55 p.m., police said a 31-year-old man was driving in the 6600 block of South Greenwood when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and then struck a tree and building.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River

CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City finds multiple violations at The Algonquin in Hyde Park-Kenwood after power failure

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly two weeks after a disastrous power failure at The Algonquin apartments on the boundary of Hyde Park and Kenwood, hundreds of residents are still unable to return home.The apartments lost power during the cold snap on Dec. 23.Chicago Department of Buildings spokesman Michael Puccinelli told CBS 2 that two of the six towers that make up The Algonquin – at 1617 E. 50th Pl. and 1607 E. Hyde Park Blvd. – experienced a total power outage.This happened after a transformer blew because Mac Properties – in violation of building code – replaced the boilers with electric...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Great American Dog Show coming to Schaumburg this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 dog breeds will show off their tricks and skills this weekend at the Great American Dog Show in Schaumburg.CBS 2 is the show's official media partner. It is being held in the Chicago area for the first time since 2015.The International Kennel Club of Chicago is hosting the Great American Dog Show at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from Friday through Sunday.Scott Pfeil, president of the International Kennel Club of Chicago, said they're excited to be returning to the Chicago area."This is an amazing dog city, and what better place to be is Chicago, where...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
cwbchicago.com

Video shows burglars raiding Mag Mile luxury boutique on Christmas morning

Chicago — Newly released surveillance video shows a three-man burglary team raiding a high-end Magnificent Mile boutique on Christmas morning. Chicago police released the footage as they try to track down the thieves. CWB Chicago first told you about the break-in last month. In the footage, three burglars arrive...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Alert issued over armed carjackers targeting drivers in Woodlawn, Park Manor

CHICAGO - Chicago police are urging drivers to be cautious in two South Side neighborhoods after three recent armed carjackings. In each incident, two to four males wearing black ski masks approach a victim who is standing outside their car and demand their keys at gunpoint, according to a new CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police search for burglars who stole from Michigan Avenue shop

CHICAGO (CBS) –These burglars came prepared, bringing big blue garbage cans to haul their loot out of a high-end shop on Michigan Avenue.Police released surveillance video from early Christmas morning hoping someone will recognize the three men.Police said the burglars smashed their way through the shop's front window, filled with garbage cans with stolen goods, then loaded it all into a waiting getaway van.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pain remains fresh, push for change strong six months after Highland Park massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The July 4th parade massacre last year shook the entire Highland Park community and beyond.Six months later, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down with a number of people directly impacted – from survivors to families who lost loved ones, emergency room doctors who treated some of the shooting victims, and the mayor.All of them are on different emotional journeys as they look back at the past six months."It's something I think about every day," said survivor Lauren Bennett. "The trauma is very deep and very real.""There's a silence that you don't really anticipate and...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
138K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy