Man beaten with piece of wood, nails by three men in East Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked while walking in East Lakeview overnight.
Chicago police said the 40-year-old man was walking near Halsted Street and Buckingham Place, just after midnight, when three men attacked him.
The three attackers beat the man with a piece of wood with nails before running off.
The victim was hit in the head and body. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police are searching for the attackers.
