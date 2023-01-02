Man beaten with piece of wood, nails by three men in East Lakeview

40-year-old man beaten by three men in East Lakeview 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked while walking in East Lakeview overnight.

Chicago police said the 40-year-old man was walking near Halsted Street and Buckingham Place, just after midnight, when three men attacked him.

The three attackers beat the man with a piece of wood with nails before running off.

The victim was hit in the head and body. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for the attackers.