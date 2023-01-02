ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braham, MN

33-year Braham school board member says goodbye

By Nikki Hallman
County News Review
 2 days ago

Braham native and longtime school board member Steve Eklund wraps up his final year with the district.

Eklund graduated from Braham in 1970. His wife and three children also are graduates, and now his grandchildren are enrolled at Braham Schools.

After graduation, Eklund attended the University of Minnesota and received a degree in education. He went on to teach for six years at Hopkins Schools.

But when their enrollment numbers dropped, many teachers were cut. Eklund wasn’t sure what the future of teaching would look like in Hopkins, so he decided return to Braham and became a full-time dairy farmer.

Although he wasn’t directly involved in Braham education, Eklund knew he could be of help to the district.

“Having been involved in education and taught for a few years, I thought I had some people skills that would be valuable on the board,” he said. “And my kids were obviously going to school here, so I wanted the school to be as good as it could be.”

In 1983 Eklund became a Braham School Board member. He also started volunteering at the schools and coached traveling basketball.

Eklund exhibited strong leadership and was voted as school board chair.

“I enjoyed having meetings move at a rate where they didn’t bog down and it took a long time to get the meeting done,” he said.

For the last 18 years as chair, he has led school board meetings and assisted with all parts of the board.

“Every decision I’ve made since I’ve been on the board, the last thing I think of is what’s best for the kids. And if you make that decision, you sleep well at night,” Eklund said.

He retired from farming in 2015 but wasn’t ready to retire from the district. Eklund continued to coach basketball and stayed on the board for seven more years.

When Eklund explained some of the greatest things that have occurred during his time on the board, the community was a piece he couldn’t help but mention first.

“The community support for bond issues and operating levies,” Eklund said. “Our last operating levy passed 90%, and you can look statewide and you’ll be hard-pressed to find anybody that’s ever had an operating levy pass at that rate. That’s almost unheard of.”

Although the community has played a huge part for making the Braham School District successful, Eklund mentioned what he’s most proud of: the school system’s graduates

“When you see the kids that graduate from this school, and go through all different walks of life and even the ones that become dads and moms, and if they don’t stay in this community, go some other place and become outstanding citizens, that’s what really brings a smile to my face,” he said.

The decision to leave the school board came after the 2020 election.

“The wife and I decided after the last election, it probably should be time,” he said. “We have some younger board members that will do an outstanding job.”

With a transition of new members, Eklund felt it was time. But surely it won’t be the last the schools with see of him.

“I’m not falling off the edge of the earth,” he said. “I’ll still be here, so I’ll still be supporting the school and coaching little kids basketball. Probably volunteering for a few things in school.”

Eklund is very proud of the Braham Area Schools and feels there is a lot they have accomplished. Among those accomplishments are that students have the opportunity to now learn online without being home-schooled; they can take classes that a small school would not be able to offer without online teaching.

“Kids can take all kinds of classes on a two-way interactive TV,” he said.

A huge accomplishment Eklund sees is in a subject students have a passion for.

“We’ve had outstanding fine arts,” he said. “You go to any of the musicals or plays they put on. And band and choir.”

That’s not the only passionate subject students have excelled in.

“Our athletic teams have done great. I think we’ve had four state championships in basketball,” he said. “Our football teams have been in the state tournament a number of times. Academically our school was chosen as a school of excellence. School has all kinds of things going for it.”

It takes more than one person to make the school run successfully, and Eklund knows how important others have been.

“We’re fortunate enough not only to have outstanding administrators, we’re able to find outstanding staff, which nowadays is getting harder and harder. But when they get them here, we help them improve,” Eklund said.

During his 33 years with the school board, Eklund has worked with seven superintendents, 12 high school principals, and five elementary principals.

He has a positive outlook for the school’s future and hopes for the best.

“I hope the enrollment continues to grow,” Eklund said. “Your livelihood as a school district really depends a lot on your enrollment.”

Eklund’s last school board meeting was held Dec. 19, where he received a plaque honoring his time with the school.

