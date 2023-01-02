ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo's passage of medical debt relief having ripple effect across country

By By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

Now that Toledo has decided to funnel a portion of federal relief money to a proposal that calls for relieving medical debt for several thousand residents, other municipalities are following suit.

In November, Toledo City Council joined with the Lucas County commissioners to allocate $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to RIP Medical Debt. In turn, the New York-based nonprofit organization will purchase medical debt from hospitals, health systems, and collection agencies at steep discounts. Once the debt is acquired, any collection efforts associated with that debt are wiped out with no imposed tax consequences, or penalties to the recipient.

Officials in New Orleans are finalizing a $1.3 million contract with RIP Medical Debt, and Pittsburgh City Council recently approved a budget that includes $1 million for medical debt relief.

The idea that relieving medical debt for citizens is good public policy seems to be catching on, RIP Medical Debt CEO Allison Sesso said.

“Over 20 cities have reached out since Toledo announced its partnership with RIP Medical Debt so I would certainly give credit to the city for publicizing its focus on medical debt,” Ms. Sesso said in a recent interview.

“Not all governments are using ARPA funds, some are using other sources like local tax revenue, which I think it important to point out,” she said in reference to rescue plan money. “While our work can be supported using ARPA funds, it does not have to be.”

In May, shortly after being elected to her first term on Toledo City Council, Michele Grim introduced the measure during a committee meeting. It would take many more meetings, public hearings, and modifications before being passed. Ms. Grim attributes some of the pushback on the issue to the type of general skepticism that comes with any new idea.

“The RIP Medical debt model can seem like it’s too good to be true, but it is,” said Ms. Grim, who is departing Toledo City Council to become a member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

“I think a lot of people are seeing the benefit and honestly I can’t think of another program that has this kind of return on investment,” she said.

RIP Medical Debt analyzes debt portfolios to determine who qualifies.

To be eligible for debt relief through RIP Medical Debt, people must have a household income up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $111,000 for a family of four, or have medical debts that exceed 5 percent of their annual income. People cannot apply to be considered for debt relief.

The organization is finalizing contracts with the city of Toledo and Lucas County to move forward with the proposal, in the hope of having those finalized in February, Ms. Sesso said. Letters confirming medical debt is relieved could go out to Toledo residents in a matter of weeks after the data is received, she said.

While the contracts are being hammered out, active discussions are under way with local hospital systems, she added.

ProMedica is still in the process of learning more about RIP Medical Debt and is awaiting a formal proposal, and McLaren St. Luke’s has not had discussions with RIP as it relates to medical debt, spokesmen with both hospital systems said.

Mercy Health system providers are supportive of programs such as RIP Medical Debt that work to relieve stresses related to medical debt, spokesman Erica Blake said Thursday.

In addition, the hospital system does not take any legal action against community members to collect on outstanding patient medical bills, she said.

“As a nonprofit health-care provider, our mission is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and brings good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying, and underserved,” Ms. Blake said. “We remain committed to serving all who come to us, regardless of their ability to pay, with compassionate, high-quality care.”

About 18 percent of Americans have medical debt that has been turned over to a third party for collection, according to a report published in July, 2021, in the medical journal JAMA. That figure does not account for medical debt that is carried on credit cards or all medical bills owed to providers. Research shows that people with medical debt are less likely to seek needed care and that medical debt can damage people’s credit and make it more difficult for them to secure employment.

Cook County, Illinois, which has a population of just over 5 million, with 130 municipalities, including Chicago, approved a proposal last June to appropriate $12 million in federal relief money to RIP Medical Debt. The first batch of beneficiaries should receive letters next week.

In an interview in November, Otis Story, the deputy chief of staff in Cook County, said the effort to implement the plan derived from a “humanitarian perspective.”

“We absolutely believe that medical debt relief is an opportunity to uplift those that we serve,” Mr. Story said. “It’s not going to retire all of the medical debt associated with the residents but it’s an attempt to serve as a stimulus to encourage people to do more forward thinking around how we address the issues of medical debt, and more importantly access to healthcare.”

This debt relief comes as states change how medical debt is treated.

In November, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York signed legislation that blocked health-care providers from using property liens or garnishing wages to collect medical debt. The day before the Toledo City Council vote, 72 percent of Arizona voters chose to lower interest rates for medical debt and to increase protections for people who owe debt, although a judge has since halted part of the measure.

The passage of RIP Medical Debt in Toledo has been a signature accomplishment for Ms. Grim as she leaves Toledo council for the Ohio House.

And while this proposal will provide immediate relief to residents, Ms. Grim acknowledged that it does not address the root cause of the problem. She is hopeful, however, that with other cities jumping into public policy initiatives to address medical debt, larger conversations about the issue could prompt new polices that call for lowering health insurance premiums, expanding Medicaid, or funding community clinics.

“Medical debt is something that is ubiquitous in this country,” Ms. Grim said. “This is uniquely an American problem. We have a broken health-care system. We’re the only wealthy country in the world that lets its citizens go bankrupt because they have medical bills they can’t pay.”

Information from The Blade news services was used in this report.

