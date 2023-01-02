ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
NEWSBTC

Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT

The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
Reuters

Bahamas regulator sticks to estimate of FTX assets

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) rebuffed on Monday FTX's claims about the digital assets of its Bahamas unit held by the regulator, saying the debtors of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange had "incomplete information".
decrypt.co

Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement

The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
fullycrypto.com

Winklevoss vs Silbert – 2023’s First Crypto Beef

Cameron Winklevoss and Barry Silbert have clashed over the continued freezing of Gemini funds on the Genesis platform. Gemini Earn customers have been unable to withdraw their funds for almost 50 days. Gemini prohibited withdrawals last year due to financial difficulties. Less than 48 hours into the new year, and...
Connecticut Public

Bankman-Fried, disgraced former CEO of FTX crypto exchange, arrested in Bahamas

Sam Bankman-Fried, the notorious former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas, the office of the attorney general of The Bahamas said on Monday night. The arrest was made at the request of the U.S. government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a tweet also on Monday night.
NEW YORK STATE

