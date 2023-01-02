Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
Shaq Reveals 40-Pound Weight Loss: “I Didn’t Want That Charles Barkley Retirement Bod”
Shaquille O’Neal has lost some weight recently and Charles Barkley was one of his motivations.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Injured On WWE RAW, Helped Out After The Show
Seth Rollins needed helped out following RAW. Seth Rollins battled Austin Theory in the main event of RAW. Following the match, after RAW was off the air, fan footage shows that Seth Rollins tried to get out of the ring on his own, but fell. The ref then threw X up signifying an injury. Rollins was then helped out by referee’s and Corey Graves. It seems like Rollins injury is the same knee he injured back in 2015. You can see the video below.
Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball. Val and Gabby became friends […] The post Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ringsidenews.com
Kelly Kelly Addresses Kurt Angle Cheating Accusation
You never know what can pop up on wrestling Twitter, and now another scandal needs to be addressed. Karen Jarrett’s recent tweeting spree caused one former Divas Champion to make a public statement. Kelly Kelly, whose real name is Barbara Blank, retired from WWE in 2012, but she enjoyed...
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
stillrealtous.com
Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw
The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
MMAmania.com
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff says TNA fired Bobby Lashley in 2010 because of Kristal Marshall: 'She got in the way of Bobby's career'
On the latest "83 Weeks' podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson talked about TNA's move to Monday night to go head to head against WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010. Bobby Lashley was one of the big names on the roster around this time but he exited the company later that year. Bischoff explained why Lashley was let go:
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Says Her Critics Can’t Do Half The Work She Does
Ronda Rousey might have started her new year in a foul and angry mood after losing her SmackDown Women’s title on the final SmackDown of 2022. Moreover, her battle with the fans and critics over the last few months had The Rowdy One give a foul mouth reply to them.
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Back: Two WWE Legends Backstage At SmackDown
They’re big. There are certain names in the history of wrestling that are going to be remembered fondly for a very long time to come. Those stars are the most important in wrestling and were able to build a legacy that is remembered for years. It means something to have those names around and now two of them made an appearance backstage at a recent WWE event.
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Injured? What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
Find out what happened with Seth Rollins after WWE Raw went off the air that led fans in attendance to believe he may be injured!. Thanks to @TN_Loudmouth in attendance at tonight’s taping of WWE Raw, there could be some concern for Seth Rollins after the show went off live TV.
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone Explains Why She Targeted KAIRI At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks finally made her NJPW debut as Mercedes Mone, and the pro wrestling world can’t wait to see how it turns out. She immediately challenged the IWGP Women’s Champion, KAIRI, and now Mercedes Mone has some explaining to do. During a press conference following NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom...
Comments / 0