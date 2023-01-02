Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
What Was Kevin O’Connell Doing Early against Packers?
The Minnesota Vikings should have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. For the vast majority of the season, that has been the case. Largely it’s been why they’ve been able to overcome a terrible defense. When the Green Bay Packers were backed up against their end zone early on Sunday, Minnesota’s coach let them off easy.
Packers star Jaire Alexander’s hilarious hate of Skip Bayless after shutting down Justin Jefferson
The Green Bay Packers kept their postseason hopes alive with a win on Sunday. And cornerback Jaire Alexander was a major factor in the Packers’ success against the Minnesota Vikings. The star Green Bay corner lined up across from star Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Minnesota targeted Jefferson five times...
Tri-City Herald
Jordyn Brooks has a torn ACL, out for this Seahawks season into next. Tanner Muse moves up
Jordyn Brooks needs reconstructive knee surgery from a torn ligament, a major blow for the Seahawks’ defense for the rest of this season into the next. Brooks has a “legit ACL injury,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday morning on his weekly radio show on KIRO AM. “That’s...
WBAY Green Bay
On the Clock: Packers dominate Vikings, path to postseason clear
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers control their own playoff destiny after a dominating performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The best panel in the business breaks down the victory, and much more in this week’s edition of On the Clock. Topics this week include:. Are you a believer...
Yardbarker
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings
Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
Tri-City Herald
Brian O’Neill Has Partially Torn Achilles, But Blake Brandel Could Return Soon
Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles while trying to chase down Packers safety Darnell Savage during Sunday's game. He'll undergo surgery soon and will begin the recovery process with his sights set towards being ready for the 2023 season. This is a huge loss for the...
What Gave Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Belief at 4-8?
Why did Aaron Rodgers believe the Packers had a chance after a 4-8 start? He discussed after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update
FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Lions Injury Report: Both Teams Healthy
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Heading into the biggest game of the season, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will take mostly healthy rosters into Sunday night’s showdown. For Green Bay, only quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t participate during Wednesday’s walk-through practice. Officially, it was due to his broken thumb and injured knee. Unofficially, it was more of a veteran rest/maintenance day for the four-time MVP.
Tri-City Herald
How Sites Are Handling League Championships and the Bills-Bengals Postponement
Thoughts and prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin have been the primary focus in the football world and well beyond ever since the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has shown signs of improvement, according to an update from the Bills on Wednesday, though he remains in the intensive care unit and is being monitored closely by his medical team.
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Activate Mecole Hardman From Injured Reserve List
Mecole Hardman hasn't played a game for the Kansas City Chiefs since Nov. 6 but on Wednesday, both sides took a massive step toward a possible return. Tasked with deciding whether to activate their fourth-year wideout from the injured reserve list or otherwise end his 2022 season by 3:00 p.m. local time, the Chiefs opted to add Hardman back to the 53-man roster at the conclusion of his 21-day practice window.
Tri-City Herald
A powerful Seahawks Wednesday: Damar Hamlin on minds, ‘but we know what we signed up for’
Players joked, shouting each other’s full names to tease. Guys lounged on the leather reclining chairs before practice. They scrolled through their phones. They got taped and headed out to yet another workout. Another Wednesday practice day after a players’ Tuesday off for the Seahawks, the 17th this season....
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Gives Generous Donation to Damar Hamlin’s Charity Toy Drive
During Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in a much-anticipated matchup. However, the game didn’t last that long as things shifted from fun and excitement to sadness and worry. The game was not even 30 minutes old when Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin came...
Tri-City Herald
Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs
First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18. Three playoff...
Comments / 0