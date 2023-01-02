Read full article on original website
Chicopee announces school superintendent candidate finalists
CHICOPEE — The interim superintendent, a past West Springfield superintendent and an executive director at Windham Public Schools in Connecticut have been selected as finalists to become the next school superintendent. The chairwoman of the School Committee’s Superintendent Search Committee announced the finalists, Alvin W. Morton, Michael J. Richard...
January events at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield
There are several events and shows happening at the Eastern States Exposition in January, including the Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo.
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
Ponderosa Steakhouse will not open in Western Mass., parent company says
An erroneous report circulating online suggested that two new locations of the Ponderosa Steakhouse would open in Chicopee and West Springfield respectively — something the steakhouse’s parent company, FAT Brands, has confirmed is false. In a statement to MassLive, FAT Brands’ Director of Corporate Communications Erin Mandzik said...
As holiday break ends, masks to prevent COVID spread back at some schools
As students return from winter break, several Massachusetts schools are encouraging them to use masks due to rising cases of COVID-19. So far, Worcester Public Schools has not taken that step. The Worcester Board of Health voted unanimously to lift the mask mandate in public schools on March 7 after...
Three western Massachusetts officers suspended for violating the Commission’s standards
Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission has suspended 15 law enforcement officers, including three local ones.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
Springfield Board of Health recommends mask use for some residents
SPRINGFIELD — Citing reports that the new COVID-19 variant XBB.1.5 is spreading across the state and county, city officials advised senior citizens and residents with underlying health conditions to once again wear masks. The advisory from the Springfield Board of Health is non-mandatory and runs until the end of...
Westfield’s ‘unsung heroes’ work hard for local veterans (Letters)
My name is Stephen Burrell. I am a vet living here in Westfield, Massachusetts. As the year draws to a close I am compelled to let the city of Westfield know of unsung heroes both in the Westfield Veterans Services and Westfield Vet Aid who both work hand-in-hand with the mayor’s office.
Worcester, Springfield, Holyoke Officers Among 15 Suspended By State Commission
A Worcester officer accused of taking money for overtime he didn't work and a Springfield cop charged with using his stun gun on a pregnant woman were among 15 law enforcement officials suspended by the state's Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) commission. The commission announced the suspensions on Tuesday,...
Sale closed in Worcester: $440,000 for a four-bedroom home
Brandon Weyant acquired the property at 19 Marwood Road, Worcester, from Neil G Ryan Castronovo and Virginia R Castronovo on Dec. 12, 2022, for $440,000 which represents a price per square foot of $202. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 7,237-square-foot lot.
Boland’s Irish pub prepares to open in Worcester’s Canal District
Over the last several months, Stephen Porter and his partners have transformed the Rock Bar’s colorful walls featuring decals of musicians like Jimmy Page into the Irish Pub Boland’s. The bar’s decor is fairly unembellished compared to what it used to be, highlighting the building’s brick walls and...
Springfield School Committee elects LaTonia Monroe Naylor vice chair
SPRINGFIELD — School Committee Member LaTonia Monroe Naylor replaced Committee Member Christopher Collins as vice chair of the body following a unanimous vote during its brief organizational meeting Tuesday. Collins had been vice chair since January 2015, succeeding School Committee Member Denise Hurst. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, who chairs...
Single-family house sells in Worcester for $375,000
Kirk Vanacore and Kimberly Vanacore bought the property at 122 Moreland Street, Worcester, from Chad A Dawkins and Janice M Dawkins on Dec. 15, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 23,702 square-foot lot.
Detached house in Worcester sells for $467,000
Chad Dawkins and Janice Dawkins acquired the property at 32 South Flagg Street, Worcester, from Patricia M Est Albrecht on Dec. 14, 2022, for $467,000 which represents a price per square foot of $231. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
trumbulltimes.com
Realtor.com predicts this CT metro as the No. 1 housing market in the United States for 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Realtor.com recently released its “Top 10 Markets 2023” report and named the Hartford metropolitan area No. 1 in the nation. The report looks at sales and price growth to demonstrate why it thinks each top 10 market...
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Hartford Housing Market Ranks First Nationwide For Projected Growth In 2023: Report
According to a brand-new report, two housing markets in New England, one in Connecticut and the other in Massachusetts, are among the Top 10 nationwide positioned for growth in 2023. Roughly 23 percent of housing inventory is affordable at the median income level in the Top 10 metros across the...
