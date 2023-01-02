ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson, MA

MassLive.com

Chicopee announces school superintendent candidate finalists

CHICOPEE — The interim superintendent, a past West Springfield superintendent and an executive director at Windham Public Schools in Connecticut have been selected as finalists to become the next school superintendent. The chairwoman of the School Committee’s Superintendent Search Committee announced the finalists, Alvin W. Morton, Michael J. Richard...
CHICOPEE, MA
WSBS

MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25

It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
SHEFFIELD, MA
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Sale closed in Worcester: $440,000 for a four-bedroom home

Brandon Weyant acquired the property at 19 Marwood Road, Worcester, from Neil G Ryan Castronovo and Virginia R Castronovo on Dec. 12, 2022, for $440,000 which represents a price per square foot of $202. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 7,237-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Single-family house sells in Worcester for $375,000

Kirk Vanacore and Kimberly Vanacore bought the property at 122 Moreland Street, Worcester, from Chad A Dawkins and Janice M Dawkins on Dec. 15, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 23,702 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Detached house in Worcester sells for $467,000

Chad Dawkins and Janice Dawkins acquired the property at 32 South Flagg Street, Worcester, from Patricia M Est Albrecht on Dec. 14, 2022, for $467,000 which represents a price per square foot of $231. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
