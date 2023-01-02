Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
Crews from Clearfield, Centre counties extinguish second-alarm house fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple crews from Centre and Clearfield counties battled a second-alarm house fire Wednesday in Pine Glen. Firefighters were called just after 1:30 p.m. to 172 Hilltop Drive in Burnside Township for a report of a dwelling fire, Centre County dispatch said. Pine Glen Fire Department Chief Peary Schmoke said that they […]
Homer City man arrested after fleeing police
State police arrested a Homer City man who fled from police and was wanted in Armstrong County for drug and alcohol-related charges. On Friday, state police in Indiana attempted to pull over Drew Bittner, 19, in White Township, Indiana County, after Bittner was speeding. Bittner initially pulled into the parking...
Teen driver struck woman on motorized scooter in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured when a teen driver struck them while they were crossing the road on a motorized scooter, police report. The incident happened before noon on New Year’s Eve when a person on a motorized scooter was at the intersection of Riverview Road and Fullerton Street in Clearfield. […]
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
wdadradio.com
TROOP A, INDIANA NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY ENFORCEMENT PERIOD RESULTS
Members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit arrested thirteen motorists suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or combination of alcohol and drugs over the three-day New Year’s holiday enforcement period. Troopers also made 16 self-initiated criminal arrests. The following is a summary of crash and...
wtae.com
Investigation underway into early morning fire in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene of a house fire in Turtle Creek on Wednesday morning to try to figure out what sparked the flames. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at a home on the 400 block...
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
wtae.com
$150,000 stolen from Butler County fire company, police say; treasurer charged
A longtime member of a Butler County volunteer fire company is accused of making unapproved withdrawals from the company's bank account, totaling about $150,000. State police just announced the charges against 66-year-old William George. George is the treasurer of the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company in Buffalo Township. State police said...
Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglary
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on New Year's Day. City of Greensburg Police say the burglary happened at a a business in the early morning hours on Sunday.Police say the suspect is believed to have been wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask along with yellow and white tennis shoes.Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
wdadradio.com
SHIRLEY (MUIR) DRANZIK, 85
Shirley (Muir) Dranzik, 85 of Greensburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born February 05, 1937 in West Wheatfield Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Walter Muir and Sarah (Steffey) Muir. Shirley had worked many years as a phlebotomist and...
explore venango
Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Collides With Another Tractor-Trailer on I-80 in Richland Township
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details regarding a jackknifed tractor-trailer that struck another tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Richland Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 8:29 p.m. on Friday, December 23, on Interstate 80, in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
Police charged Pa. man with false imprisonment of pizza delivery driver
Police charged a man for false imprisonment of a pizza delivery driver in Pa. Officers from the Johnstown police department responded to a call from Primo’s Pizza on Clinton Street in Cambria County on Dec. 15, where the store reported robbery, according to WJAC. According to the police, the...
Flood concerns rise in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rain has people in Fayette County keeping an eye on backyard creeks and streets that flood on a regular basis. In Uniontown, the raging waters of Red Stone Creek crept ever so close to its banks on Tuesday. Dave Carney's automotive shop is just a few feet away."On the other side of the creek wall, I have a paint marker system to where I have 1 through 5, like DEFCON 5,4,3. And we were at DEFCON 2 this morning. And we were almost at DEFCON 1."Carney's concern is well warranted based on years past."I've been here...
Human remains discovered during missing person search in Pa.: reports
Allegheny County Police recently found unidentified human remains near Montour Trail in Jefferson Hills, according to reports from WPXI and TribLive. The remains were discovered during a missing person investigation of Dorian Serrano on Nov. 17, though Allegheny County Police revealed details about the human remains on Monday. The Allegheny...
wdadradio.com
WANTED HOMER CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM TROOPERS
A Homer City man wanted out of Armstrong County was arrested after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in White Township late Friday morning. Drew Alexander Bittner, 19, was charged with two felony counts of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, misdemeanor counts of DUI (controlled substance), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 66 summary Vehicle Code violations.
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
wdadradio.com
CAROLYN BLOSE, 88
Carolyn “Callie” Jane Blose, 88, of Blose Hollow (Glen Campbell), PA died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, in Indiana, PA. The daughter of William “Monroe” and Jennie (Harris) Blose, she was born on May 9, 1934 in Elmora (Bakerton), PA. A...
wdadradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY
Today is the observance of New Year’s Day. There will be some closures in effect today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including Indiana County courts and PennDOT driver’s license centers. After being closed yesterday, all PA liquor stores are open today. Many banks will follow a holiday schedule today, so check with your bank to determine if you’re able to have teller service today.
