parentingisnteasy.co
Mom has 10 boys in a row then learns she’s finally pregnant with baby girl
This is one question most newlyweds often get, and it’s normal because people would assume you want to start a family after getting married. But this is a difficult question to answer, and most couples have to discuss this amongst themselves, and there is a lot to consider. But...
Young mum given just three weeks to live after giving birth has died
A mum has died at the age of 39 after being diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer 19 months ago. Karyn Love, from Brisbane, Australia gave birth to her daughter Billi in May 2021 via an emergency caesarean as she was only at 29 weeks. Throughout her pregnancy, Karyn...
Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’
Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
TODAY.com
Mom’s simple trick for defusing her toddler’s tantrum is going viral because it works
If toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try doing zoomies. Not only will your kid stop crying, but you also feel calmer, according to one Georgia mom. Zoomies, or frenetic random activity periods (FRAPS), is the term used to describe when dogs suddenly start racing around to burn off energy.
Amy Childs says she changed her daughter's name last minute as she prepares to welcome twins
The TOWIE star, 32, who shares daughter Polly, five, with ex-boyfriend Bradley Wright, admitted she had her heart set on a different name for her little girl.
Dog becomes internet sensation for helping dad with newborn twins: 'She's my girls' guardian angel'
New parents sometimes worry about how their pets would behave around their newborn babies. So they sometimes train the pets how to behave around the baby or sometimes keep them away for a while. However, Josh and Kelly Rheaume's dog Lucy didn't require any of this. They were apprehensive about how their dog of almost seven years will react to having two new babies in the house. “She was confused,” Josh told TODAY. “For about five, six days, she was very standoffish... She tried to go in the car seat...trying to take their place so she could get our attention again. It was quite sad actually.”
39-Year-Old Mom Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl After Having 10 Boys
A lot of parents have different views about their child’s gender. These reservations are sometimes influenced by societal beliefs or personal preferences. Interestingly, factors that determine the sex of a child are purely genetics, and parents don’t have control over it. This can be traumatizing for families who are hell-bent on having a particular gender.
Foster Dad Has the Sweetest Reaction to Watching Foster Child Walk for the First Time
There is so much love here!
Upworthy
Person knits baby blanket for pregnant work acquaintance, reminds us to never hesitate to be kind
Do you ever get together with friends or family, have a good time, and then regret anything you said or said later? If you find yourself replaying events and wishing you could go back in time, second-guessing may be depriving you of joy and self-esteem. We might be rather unhappy as we ruminate our decisions. A woman opened up about a similar dilemma on Reddit talking about making a baby blanket for her pregnant coworker. After gifting the blanket, she was left wondering if she had overstepped her mark as an acquaintance. She was even beginning to regret her decision.
musictimes.com
Summer Walker 'Ate' Her Placenta While Giving Birth to Twins? Netizens Are Shocked, Disgusted [Watch]
Summer Walker not only welcomed the new year into her life, but a set of twin babies as well. The singer unveiled a video of herself birthing her children at home. "I'm so proud of myself," said the singer on Instagram. "Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section."
38-Weeks-Pregnant Woman Refuses to Change Name of Baby After Husband Dislikes It
Who gets the final say of a newborn baby’s name?. With pregnancy comes a lot of complications and frustrations, most of them just boiling down to the inconvenient realities of actually growing and carrying a baby inside a person's body.
intheknow.com
Pregnant wife enrages husband when she buys private refrigerator for herself: ‘This is not a healthy relationship’
A pregnant wife bought a “separate fridge” with locks to keep her husband out. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice after her husband Paul accused her of “turning food into a war.” At 10 weeks pregnant, she’s been losing weight instead of gaining it.
Golden Retriever Announcing Baby's Gender Hailed as 'Best Reveal Ever'
"Legitimately the best gender reveal idea ever ever ever," commented one user.
Couple welcome twins born in two different years
A pair of twins born at New Year have birthdays not only on different days - but in different years, too. Kali Jo Scott and Cliff Scott's baby girls were born minutes apart, via c-section, just before midnight on New Year's Eve, and just after midnight on New Year's Day.
Best friends who experienced pregnancy together give birth just two days apart at the same hospital
Shauna Wheeler, 41, and Ivy Chichester, 37, from Richmond, Virginia, gave birth just two days apart. The best friends are hopeful their children will echo their footsteps and become friends.
Stacey Dooley recalls ‘chaotic’ scenario after discovering she was pregnant in Selfridges toilet
Stacey Dooley has opened up about the “chaotic” experience of discovering she was pregnant while in an unusual location.The TV presenter, 35, is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton, 40.The couple met while they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.In an Instagram post, wrote to welcome in 2023, Dooley revealed that she took a pregnancy test in a toilet at Selfridges.“Happppppy new year kidssssss!”, she wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday (1 January). “Wishing you all only great moments ahead.”Stacey continued: “2022, the year I found out we were havin a baby. I...
Man Hides Genetic Disorder from Pregnant Girlfriend 20 Weeks Expecting
Is it ever justified to keep important information from one’s spouse?. Any expectant parent agrees that the months leading up to a baby being born are an extremely exciting period of time.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She Was Put on Bedrest as She Suffers 'Unbearable' Pain
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa first announced in July that they are expecting their first child together, later telling fans they're having a baby boy Heather Rae El Moussa has been put on bedrest as she approaches the end of her pregnancy. On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star 35, gave fans a "baby update" on her Instagram Story. "I just left the doctor just for a little checkup. Everything's good with baby," said Heather , who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa. Still,...
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague reveals secret heartache over her grandmother's declining health
The Love Island star, 23,shared her secret heartache over her beloved grandmother's declining health.
