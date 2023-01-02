ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

King Charles Bars Royal Family Member From Buckingham Palace

King Charles wasted little time making it clear he was now on the throne. According to The Sun, the former prince has removed a fellow Royal Family member from Buckingham Palace. The outlet reports that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is no longer allowed to have an office in the building and cannot use the address going forward.
