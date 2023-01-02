Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton Greets King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla with an Honorary Curtsy for the First Time
All hail their royal highnesses, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. Earlier this month, members of the British royal family gathered to attend the second annual carol service held at Westminster Abbey. The event (hosted by Kate Middleton) was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II and her memory was honored throughout the service.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service in Sandringham
King Charles III is starting off the new year by bringing back a tradition. The monarch, 74, and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, 75, attended a morning New Year's Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, a beloved annual tradition of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. King Charles III...
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
King Charles Bars Royal Family Member From Buckingham Palace
King Charles wasted little time making it clear he was now on the throne. According to The Sun, the former prince has removed a fellow Royal Family member from Buckingham Palace. The outlet reports that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is no longer allowed to have an office in the building and cannot use the address going forward.
King Charles Is Shaking Up How the Royal Family Celebrates Christmas This Year
Throughout the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of holiday plans have been derailed. And the royal family‘s holiday plans are no exception. Over the past two Christmases, the royals have spent a more intimate, socially-distanced holiday at Windsor Castle. This year, the regular holiday plans are...
Charles's plea to warring William and Harry after Prince Philip's funeral revealed in bombshell book
In a leaked extract of his highly anticipated autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry recounts a meeting with his father and brother after Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.
Prince Andrew Is Part of the Royal Family Again, but Not the Firm, Sources Say
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. The British royal family don’t usually do surprises. But this Christmas there were two. The first was King Charles III using his first Christmas speech to take a political stance and profess his solidarity with striking public servants.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
The annual tradition, normally held at Buckingham Palace, was canceled last year amid a surge in COVID rates in the U.K. The royal family's Christmas lunch is back! After being canceled the previous two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royals gathered on Tuesday for an annual pre-Christmas event. Although the lunch was normally held at Buckingham Palace in London, members of the family were spotted driving into Windsor Castle for the event, which is a private gathering. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived separately for the event,...
King Charles III announces first Trooping of the Colour, reveals new titles for royal family
Since King Charles III took over the throne after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the new British monarch is continuing royal traditions and will host the Trooping of the Colour not on his actual birthday.
King Charles attends early Christmas service at Sandringham with Mike & Zara Tindall
KING Charles and Camilla are attending an early Christmas Service at Sandringham with Mike and Zara Tindall. The monarch and the Queen Consort will be joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton and Lady Sarah Chatto at the famous grounds. Princess Anne and Admiral Tim Laurence The Earl and Countess of...
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Owns Up to Causing Drama in Royal Family
Queen Margrethe of Denmark expressed regret Saturday for the drama she caused in the royal family by stripping four of her grandchildren of their titles. In a televised address, she said it hurt that her relationship with the children’s father, Prince Joachim, “had run into difficulties.”. “Difficulties and...
Does King Charles’ Royal Family Have a Future?
For people beyond Britain the story of the House of Windsor more often feels like the world’s most compelling soap opera rather than reality—or a heady mixture of both.In the latest episodes over Christmas, the Windsors played the continuity card, with pretty outfits, good deeds, and a united front being presented against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s outlining of grievances in their Netflix documentary, and the imminent storm about to break over Harry’s memoir, Spare, out Jan. 10. The message of Christmas was: Queen Elizabeth may be dead, but, with a reshuffling of lead characters, the soap opera continues.Prince Andrew...
Prince Andrew offers freezing crowd unusual advice during Sandringham Christmas walkabout
Prince Andrew was filmed offering some unusual advice to freezing crowds waiting to see the royal family on their traditional Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham.The Duke of York baffled well-wishers after he told a woman who said her feet were cold that she should “stand on newspaper” to stay warm.During the family’s walk to St Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday (25 December), Andrew was filmed stopping in front of a woman and asking her if she had “cold feet”.When she replied that they were “freezing”, he said: “Did you know the trick is to bring a newspaper? Stand on...
King Charles will have ‘more inclusive’ coronation after controversies: expert
King Charles will be formally crowned at his coronation in May, and the lavish event is set to be “more inclusive” after recent royal controversies about a host of cultural topics. Royal expert Jennie Bond has revealed how the ceremony will also be more “inclusive, relevant and less archaic” than Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth’s coronation back in 1953. The 74-year-old’s scaled-back crowning will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry,” the former BBC correspondent told OK! magazine. Bond, 72, added that the coronation is “clearly going to be a big event” and might...
