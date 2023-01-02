Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Tri-City Herald
Brian O’Neill Has Partially Torn Achilles, But Blake Brandel Could Return Soon
Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles while trying to chase down Packers safety Darnell Savage during Sunday's game. He'll undergo surgery soon and will begin the recovery process with his sights set towards being ready for the 2023 season. This is a huge loss for the...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Name QB Sam Howell Starter vs. Cowboys - Why?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders entered the offseason prior to 2022 with one main objective. Find a No. 1 quarterback. One trade for veteran Carson Wentz, a draft pick spent on rookie Sam Howell, and 17 regular season weeks later, the question objective is left unchecked. And Washington head...
8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings
Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Lions Injury Report: Both Teams Healthy
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Heading into the biggest game of the season, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will take mostly healthy rosters into Sunday night’s showdown. For Green Bay, only quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t participate during Wednesday’s walk-through practice. Officially, it was due to his broken thumb and injured knee. Unofficially, it was more of a veteran rest/maintenance day for the four-time MVP.
Tri-City Herald
Brandon Scherff: Jaguars Will Get Titans ‘Best Shot and They’re Going To Get Ours’
Each year, two of the most important games for the Jacksonville Jaguars come against their most bitter and storied of rivals: the Tennessee Titans. This year, though, the season-finale clash between the two adversaries will be with AFC South championship and playoff implications on hand. In a game that players already amp up for, the lights of prime-time and the chance to keep seasons alive have now been added to the mix.
Tri-City Herald
‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update
FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Gives Generous Donation to Damar Hamlin’s Charity Toy Drive
During Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in a much-anticipated matchup. However, the game didn’t last that long as things shifted from fun and excitement to sadness and worry. The game was not even 30 minutes old when Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin came...
Tri-City Herald
A powerful Seahawks Wednesday: Damar Hamlin on minds, ‘but we know what we signed up for’
Players joked, shouting each other’s full names to tease. Guys lounged on the leather reclining chairs before practice. They scrolled through their phones. They got taped and headed out to yet another workout. Another Wednesday practice day after a players’ Tuesday off for the Seahawks, the 17th this season....
Tri-City Herald
Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs
First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18. Three playoff...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Favored Over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers?
The Atlanta Falcons are playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final week of the season. According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are a 6.5-point favorite over the Buccaneers. How can that be, are the Buccaneers resting players ahead of their Wildcard game? "No," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told the media on Wednesday.
Tri-City Herald
Bills CB Taron Johnson Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?
The Buffalo Bills are looking for a signature late-season win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night at Paycor Stadium. But the Buffalo secondary has already suffered an early injury in a game where it'll need all the help it can get against an elite Bengals receiving corps. Bills cornerback...
Tri-City Herald
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 17
The San Francisco 49ers recently completed a thrilling extra-time victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are the five takeaways from the game. The 49ers have tended to ride their defense over the years. This year the defense shifted gears. It allowed fewer than 80 rushing yards for eight consecutive games. The last time it happened was in 1934, which shows how good the defense is. The 49ers defense was the number 1 rated defense in 2022 but was at a different level in 2023.
Tri-City Herald
Henry To’o To’o Enters His Name Into the 2023 NFL Draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide is losing another veteran on its 2022 defense. Linebacker Henry To'o To'o announced Wednesday that he will be entering his name into the 2023 NFL Draft, forgoing his extra year of eligibility. To'o To'o transferred to the Crimson Tide after two years...
Comments / 0