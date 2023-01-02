Read full article on original website
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations today
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing Company
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook Off
This former drag racer is giving away millions in Florida
cbs12.com
Record warmth Thursday followed by a cold front
We will remain unseasonably warm through Thursday with afternoon highs in the lower and middle 80s. Record highs in the mid 80s are possible for parts of our area Thursday Afternoon. Sunny to partly cloudy skies expected with only an isolated shower. A cold front will arrive Thursday Night. Showers...
WPTV
Warm weather over next few days ahead of cold front
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, highs in the low to mid 80s, partly sunny with a few late showers. Thursday, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny for most of the...
cbs12.com
Unseasonably warm temperatures followed by cold front Thursday Night
We will remain unseasonably warm through Thursday with afternoon highs in the lower and middle 80s. Sunny to partly cloudy skies expected with only an isolated shower. A cold front will arrive Thursday Night. Showers and an isolated storm are possible ahead of the front before cooler and drier air...
I-95 Shutdown Set For Tonight In Boca Raton, Prepare For More Traffic Trouble
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you were so inclined to take a song from Fiddler on The Roof and turn it into a Boca Raton traffic report, we keep thinking: “Tonight, Tonight, No Drivin… No Drivin, No Drivin…Tonight…” It’s the same song, over […]
cbs12.com
Dramatic Video: RV fire extinguished by firefighters in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish an RV fire in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach Fire Rescue said the fire broke out at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, inside the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park off Drexel Road. When firefighters arrived, they saw a column of smoke and most of the RV was engulfed in flames.
wqcs.org
Stuart - Post Holiday Sanitation Collection Schedule for this Week
Stuart - Tuesday January 3, 2023: The City of Stuart Sanitation collection schedule for the week has been adjusted to the following:. Garbage Carts: Monday's usual pickup, will be moved to Tuesday, January 3. Tuesday's usual pickup will be moved to Wednesday January 4. Regular schedule resumes on Thursday, January 5.
cbs12.com
Oh boy! Another giraffe calf born at Lion Country Safari
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Lion Country Safari welcomed a second giraffe calf to its herd in less than a week. The safari park said another male calf was born on New Year's Eve, to first-time mother Ashleigh. The calf was named Kianga, meaning sunshine. He weighs 161 lbs. and is just over 6 feet tall.
THE FACES of NATURAL BEAUTY
Since its 1991 inception, Pinsky Plastic Surgery in Palm Beach Gardens has maintained a reputation as a celebrated cosmetic surgery practice. Founded by plastic surgeon Mark A. Pinsky, MD, and co-operated by Vincent Chavanon, MD, the practice treats a wide variety of clientele, from actors and models to stay-at-home moms. No matter the patient, Drs. […] The post THE FACES of NATURAL BEAUTY appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
WPBF News 25
Booming Boca: Here are the plans for Midtown Boca in the coming years
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several new businesses are coming to Boca Raton in 2023, and developers and city leaders say this expected growth is just a snapshot of what to expect in the coming years. Restaurant Row off of Town Center Road in Boca Raton will have four new...
lacademie.com
13 Best Restaurants In West Palm Beach, FL, To Enjoy In 2023
Food is an indispensable aspect of any traveling trip, and that’s why these best restaurants in West Palm Beach, Fl are open. They bring you the most delicious food made from fresh fruits, seafood, and ingredients collected from Florida’s sea. From family-style cozy meals to the fresh beachfront...
cbs12.com
Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
Residents call for crosswalk after pedestrians struck on New Year's Eve
"Because we have no crosswalk, there's really no choice for us but to run back and forth across the street," said Ava McInerney.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie - Upcoming Floresta Drive Closure for Bridge Construction Over the Elkcam Waterway
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday January 3, 2022: Floresta Drive will be closed at the Elkcam Waterway starting January 16, 2023 through August 4, 2023 for the construction of a new bridge as part of the Floresta Drive Phase 2 Improvement Project. The Floresta Drive closure will start at Port...
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Friday January 6
Treasure Coast - Sunday January 1, 2023: Brightline’ will resume testing at maximum speeds of up to 110 mph through the Treasure Coast on Friday, January 6. It will last through the month of January. The testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and...
bocaratontribune.com
Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach
The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
Lake Worth Beach neighborhood on edge after recent break-ins
A Lake Worth Beach community is shaken after a neighbor's doorbell camera caught two people in masks appearing to break down the back door of a home.
cbs12.com
PBC Advisory Boundary Committee inching closer to school rezoning decision
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School’s Advisory Boundary Committee (ABC) is getting closer to making a recommendation to the school board to rezone several high schools in the area. At a meeting in December, after a thorough discussion about the proposed rezoning maps...
cbs12.com
Car careens into canal in Boynton Beach, one person sent to hospital as trauma alert
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a car careened into a canal, one person was sent to the hospital as a trauma alert. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said the accident occured on Tuesday night. Crews responded a quarter-mile west of Congress Avenue on Golf Road to reports of a car in a canal.
What recession? Southeast Florida will be just fine, developer says
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. So, it's 2023 and if you thought 2022 was a ride, get ready because we got a potential recession on the horizon, a loopy housing market looking for footing and a triple-dip La Niña to contend with. How does the triple-dip La Niña fit in with real estate and business? I'm not sure! But it's fun saying triple dip.
