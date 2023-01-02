ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Record warmth Thursday followed by a cold front

We will remain unseasonably warm through Thursday with afternoon highs in the lower and middle 80s. Record highs in the mid 80s are possible for parts of our area Thursday Afternoon. Sunny to partly cloudy skies expected with only an isolated shower. A cold front will arrive Thursday Night. Showers...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Warm weather over next few days ahead of cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, highs in the low to mid 80s, partly sunny with a few late showers. Thursday, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny for most of the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Dramatic Video: RV fire extinguished by firefighters in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish an RV fire in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach Fire Rescue said the fire broke out at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, inside the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park off Drexel Road. When firefighters arrived, they saw a column of smoke and most of the RV was engulfed in flames.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Stuart - Post Holiday Sanitation Collection Schedule for this Week

Stuart - Tuesday January 3, 2023: The City of Stuart Sanitation collection schedule for the week has been adjusted to the following:. Garbage Carts: Monday's usual pickup, will be moved to Tuesday, January 3. Tuesday's usual pickup will be moved to Wednesday January 4. Regular schedule resumes on Thursday, January 5.
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Oh boy! Another giraffe calf born at Lion Country Safari

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Lion Country Safari welcomed a second giraffe calf to its herd in less than a week. The safari park said another male calf was born on New Year's Eve, to first-time mother Ashleigh. The calf was named Kianga, meaning sunshine. He weighs 161 lbs. and is just over 6 feet tall.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACES of NATURAL BEAUTY

Since its 1991 inception, Pinsky Plastic Surgery in Palm Beach Gardens has maintained a reputation as a celebrated cosmetic surgery practice. Founded by plastic surgeon Mark A. Pinsky, MD, and co-operated by Vincent Chavanon, MD, the practice treats a wide variety of clientele, from actors and models to stay-at-home moms. No matter the patient, Drs. […] The post THE FACES of NATURAL BEAUTY appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
lacademie.com

13 Best Restaurants In West Palm Beach, FL, To Enjoy In 2023

Food is an indispensable aspect of any traveling trip, and that’s why these best restaurants in West Palm Beach, Fl are open. They bring you the most delicious food made from fresh fruits, seafood, and ingredients collected from Florida’s sea. From family-style cozy meals to the fresh beachfront...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach

The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
southernboating.com

Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale

Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

What recession? Southeast Florida will be just fine, developer says

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. So, it's 2023 and if you thought 2022 was a ride, get ready because we got a potential recession on the horizon, a loopy housing market looking for footing and a triple-dip La Niña to contend with. How does the triple-dip La Niña fit in with real estate and business? I'm not sure! But it's fun saying triple dip.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy