Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles' backfield took a hit on Tuesday afternoon.
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
AP basketball Top 25: Xavier snaps UConn's undefeated run, leaving just 2 undefeated teams
The new year is here, which means conference play is underway across the college basketball landscape. And while we won't kick off 2023 with a new top team, the final week of December brought plenty of action throughout the sport. Here’s everything you missed in Week 8 of the season,...
Texas A&M Freshman DL Anthony Lucas enters transfer portal
The Texas A&M Aggies have suffered another loss to the transfer portal, this time true freshman defensive lineman Anthony Lucas. Anthony Lucas was the No. 42 overall prospect in the 2022 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
Another Razorback Hits Transfer Portal; Questions Out There
Hogs have 26th player hitting the transfer portal and they need nearly half a roster.
One major recruiting problem the Vols could have that no one is acknowledging
There’s a potential recruiting problem the Tennessee Vols could be facing over the next couple of years that no one seems to be acknowledging. Tennessee could find it hard to build wide receiver depth in the coming seasons. I know that sounds odd to say considering the success that...
Tennessee signees check-in at All-American Bowl, pumped for program direction
Tennessee has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 9 recruiting class with several signees set to play in this week’s All-American Bowl. Players checked in Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game that will kickoff at 1 pm (EST) and will be broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Tennessee athlete signee...
College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss
When Sean Miller sat down in the spring to talk about returning to Xavier to coach the Musketeers, I asked him the simple question: What is possible here?. Miller grinned, and took no time to get to his point. "Everything that I would have thought would be possible at my...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State 5-Star Recruit's Admission
Five-star Brandon Inniss is the highest-rated recruit in a loaded 2023 wide receiver class for Ohio State. In a recent interview with 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Inniss shared that he turned down more lucrative NIL opportunities at other programs in order to play for well-regarded wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes.
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives honest thoughts on Tennessee’s win over Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared on “On the Beat” with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss last week’s College Football games, including UT’s win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Griffith asked Pruitt about his thoughts on Tennessee’s...
Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update
This week has Louisville (2-12) hosts a pair of ACC games, with Syracuse (9-5) visiting the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday evening and Wake Forest (10-4) arriving for a Saturday contest. The Cardinals are coming off an 86-63 loss at rival Kentucky that saw it finish with three times as...
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Three of Tennessee’s recent transfer additions rated by 247Sports
Three of the four transfers Tennessee has added so far this offseason have now been rated by 247Sports. Two of them are currently ranked among the top 10 transfers at their respective positions. BYU linebacker transfer Keenan Pili, who announced his commitment to the Vols on Dec. 21, has received...
CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 After Major Upset
After a wild weekend in college basketball, there's a new No. 1 atop CBS' latest Top 25 rankings. The previously top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers stumbled against Rutgers in Monday night's surprising loss, opening the door for Houston to regain its position as America's top-ranked team. Here's a look at CBS' latest...
Top 10 Sees Mild Change in New Men’s AP Poll Rankings
UConn’s first loss allowed Houston to move back up to No. 2.
Look: College Basketball Team Forgot Its Uniforms Tonight
Some member of the Texas A&M basketball staff is going to be in trouble after tonight's game. The Aggies arrived at their away game against Florida without their uniforms. The team left their jerseys at the hotel, resulting in a game delay and technical foul. “We’re not quite sure how...
Michigan loses Andrel Anthony to college football transfer portal
Wide receiver Andrel Anthony announced he will enter the college football transfer portal and leave the Michigan program ahead of the 2023 season. Anthony played in 14 games this past season for the Wolverines, catching seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Last year as a freshman, Anthony had ...
LSU visits No. 19 Kentucky following Tshiebwe's 24-point game
LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky takes on the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Kentucky leads the SEC shooting 39.0% from...
