Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
What Was Kevin O’Connell Doing Early against Packers?
The Minnesota Vikings should have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. For the vast majority of the season, that has been the case. Largely it’s been why they’ve been able to overcome a terrible defense. When the Green Bay Packers were backed up against their end zone early on Sunday, Minnesota’s coach let them off easy.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Lions to play Packers in Sunday Night Football
This is the first prime time game this season for the Lions. They are currently 8-8 this season and still could make the playoffs.
Tv20detroit.com
NFL announces Lions-Packers Week 18 game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday
(WXYZ) — The Lions' playoff hopes may come down to the final NFL game of the season as the league announced Monday that Detroit's matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field has been selected for Sunday Night Football. The primetime game will kick off at 8:20 p.m.
8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings
Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
WBAY Green Bay
On the Clock: Packers dominate Vikings, path to postseason clear
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers control their own playoff destiny after a dominating performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The best panel in the business breaks down the victory, and much more in this week’s edition of On the Clock. Topics this week include:. Are you a believer...
Tri-City Herald
‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update
FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Favored Over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers?
The Atlanta Falcons are playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final week of the season. According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are a 6.5-point favorite over the Buccaneers. How can that be, are the Buccaneers resting players ahead of their Wildcard game? "No," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told the media on Wednesday.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Gives Generous Donation to Damar Hamlin’s Charity Toy Drive
During Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in a much-anticipated matchup. However, the game didn’t last that long as things shifted from fun and excitement to sadness and worry. The game was not even 30 minutes old when Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin came...
The Vikings Get that Pre-Postseason Wake Up Call in Lambeau
The Vikings were “lambasted at Lambeau” on Sunday, and it didn’t look a whole lot better the next day, as the sadness-fueled hangover finally subsided on Monday afternoon. In fact, it looked a little worse. The Vikings special teams dug a hole for the Purple, and the...
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Activate Mecole Hardman From Injured Reserve List
Mecole Hardman hasn't played a game for the Kansas City Chiefs since Nov. 6 but on Wednesday, both sides took a massive step toward a possible return. Tasked with deciding whether to activate their fourth-year wideout from the injured reserve list or otherwise end his 2022 season by 3:00 p.m. local time, the Chiefs opted to add Hardman back to the 53-man roster at the conclusion of his 21-day practice window.
Raiders president reflects on breaking barriers as first Black NFL president
In an interview with The Washington Post, Sand Douglass Morgan discussed the challenges and honor of being a woman in a male-dominated field, particularly regarding equal pay.
