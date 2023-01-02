Why would our corporate leaders want a communist government? The answer is to consolidate power! In order to expand their power and wealth, it is necessary to put consolidated control into the hands of a few. One effective way to do that is through government regulations. They accomplished this by: (1) Controlling the media to generate fear, to influence in how we vote, and to encourage us to rely on government to protect us. (2) Controlling the political systems by funding candidates, manipulating elections, lobbying, and maintaining the illusion that we elect our government. (3) Controlling the people by dumbing down the education system, by generating constant fear of attack so we open the door to spying on our neighbors, to police brutality, military intervention, and eventually creating a police state.

3 HOURS AGO