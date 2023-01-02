‘A Bear and a Robot: Artificial Imagination’ is one of the first books in human history written and illustrated by A.I.

Marriage is a milestone in one's life. Selecting a perfect life partner is something hard as both have to spend the rest of their life together. Some girls and boys are dating to get to know better their partner. People choose love marriage as well as arranged marriage according to their destiny. The best way to know for sure that the person you marry is right for a person, is to learn how to effectively interact with people, how to listen to their true self, comprehend them, and see life from their point of view. This provides an insight into their partner’s strengths and shortcomings, as well as their anxieties and motives.

10 HOURS AGO