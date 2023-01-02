‘A Bear and a Robot: Artificial Imagination’ is one of the first books in human history written and illustrated by A.I.

Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 Best Books of 2022
Looking back at a year in reading is never easy. There’s always another book you could have read, another (metaphorical) world you could have visited. Having come up with 10 best books of 2022 for this list — five works of fiction, five works of nonfiction — I’m already second-guessing it. There isn’t one trait that brings these books together — some are part of a satirical literary lineage that includes Kurt Vonnegut, while others harken back to the ever-searching aesthetics of John Berger and Vivian Gornick.
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This is the weekly feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
12tomatoes.com
Grandpa Creates Narnia-Inspired Library With Secret Closet Entrance
If you never read the books, you’ve at least seen the films, and by this, I’m referring to The Chronicles of Narnia. The works of the famous C.S. Lewis are right up there with those of J. R. R. Tolkien. In fact, both Tolkien and Lewis were writing...
Woonsocket Call
Tybro Productions Presents The Psychic Energy Report: A Comprehensive Guide To Help People Understand Their Psychic Energy For Spiritual Growth In The Modern World.
In its efforts to help people change their lives and understand psychic energy, Tybro, America’s online spiritual superstore, takes people on a self-discovery and spiritual evolution journey. United States - January 4, 2023 — Everyone possesses psychic energy, a fact many are unaware of, and others are sceptical. Many...
Kirkus Reviews
Indie Fiction That Travels Through Time
Time-travel tales have been popular since H.G Wells penned his 1895 novella, The Time Machine, and later writers, such as William Gibson in his 2014 novel, The Peripheral, have further refined the genre. YA authors have also made key contributions, such as Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 classic, A Wrinkle in Time. Here are three more books about time treks, all recommended by Kirkus Indie:
The Time Traveler From 2714 Offers His Predictions For 2023!
It’s the end of the year as we know it, and, so far, we feel fine. The Time Traveler from 2714 is back on TikTok, and is back making predictions for the new year. And, despite his track record being dubious, it hasn’t stopped me, and many others, from being amused and intrigued by his b*llshit posts.
These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to Goodreads Users
Whether you’re a casual reader or a certified bookworm, chances are you’ve heard of Goodreads, a popular book-driven social media site where thousands of users review and discuss their recent reads. The site can be a great place to discover new reads, especially when Goodreads releases its annual...
bookriot.com
These are Goodreads Users’ Most Anticipated Books of 2023
The Goodreads editorial team has put together a list of the most anticipated books of 2023, using both Goodreads user data — such as the titles getting positive reviews from users who have gotten Advance Reader Copies, as well as the number of people who have added these books to their Want To Read shelves — and editorial curation. The list is separated into Fiction, Mystery & Thriller, Fantasy, Science Fiction, Horror, Nonfiction, Romance, and Young Adult.
James Cameron confirms ‘urban legend’ about his Aliens film pitch was in fact true
James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try to get Aliens made.As the crux of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.“I had lunch...
Gizmodo
Netflix Makes Pinocchio's Art Book and Screenplay Free for All
Ever since Netflix’s stop-motion Pinocchio movie arrived on the platform earlier in the month, the film from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson has received high marks and no shortage of acclaim. It seems likely to get some nominations at the Oscars (and already has over at the Golden Globes), and has been made a part of several end of year “Best of” lists, including two of io9's own.
Woonsocket Call
Love Marriage versus Arranged Marriage by Mr. Ujwal Shankar; E-Book/Paperback on Amazon has been released
Marriage is a milestone in one's life. Selecting a perfect life partner is something hard as both have to spend the rest of their life together. Some girls and boys are dating to get to know better their partner. People choose love marriage as well as arranged marriage according to their destiny. The best way to know for sure that the person you marry is right for a person, is to learn how to effectively interact with people, how to listen to their true self, comprehend them, and see life from their point of view. This provides an insight into their partner’s strengths and shortcomings, as well as their anxieties and motives.
Amazon Editors' No. 1 Book Pick Of 2022 Tells A Poignant Story Of Friendship
If you're anything like us, you likely fell in love with the hashtag BookTok on TikTok this year. Users on the app have recommended a plethora of amazing titles this year across several genres, from literary and historical fiction to horror, sci-fi, and romance (via Barnes and Noble). When it...
Kirkus Reviews
2023 Preview: Nonfiction Books
Happy New Year! Here are 10 books I am looking forward to sharing this year. Spare by Prince Harry (Random House, Jan. 10): In a highly anticipated memoir, the Duke of Sussex chronicles his eventful life as a prince, father, humanitarian, and military veteran. Following the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry’s book is sure to garner plenty of attention.
crimereads.com
Jeffery Deaver's Guide to Writing Page-Turning Fiction
“People don’t read books to get to the middle.”. The four stories that make up The Broken Doll, from Amazon Original Stories, was written in the same way I’ve approached all my 45 novels and 90 short stories: from conception to execution, I strive to sure the reader is immersed in a nonstop tale.
IGN
M10 - Mysteries of the World Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M10 series of side-quest Missions, called Mysteries of the World. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
Woonsocket Call
Elliptic Labs Announcing the AI Virtual Distance Sensor™ at CES 2023
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the launch of its AI Virtual Distance Sensor™, the latest addition to its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™. The AI Virtual Distance Sensor is a 100% software-only solution that enables devices to dynamically measure the distance between devices, offering relative location detection (this can be one-to-one or one-to-many device connections). The device knows when a device (or user) is near it and can behave accordingly. Elliptic Labs is introducing the AI Virtual Distance Sensor at CES 2023, where the company will be located at Booth 55439 in the European Union in the Venetian Hotel. CES 2023 will be held in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2023.
hookedtobooks.com
The Complete List of Robin Cook Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Robin Cook is one of the world’s most celebrated medical thriller authors. The American physician turned bestselling novelist combines medical...
Woonsocket Call
Nuritopia Opens Global Video Contest for Future Stars – Over $100K in Token Prizes
Seoul, Korea, 3rd January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Nuritopia is excited to announce its Global Video Contest, offering the community over $100K in token prizes. With this contest, everyone can join and showcase their talents while competing against others worldwide. The competition will feature multiple categories, and winning contestants will collect $NBLU...
Woonsocket Call
xTool D1 Pro Review (2023): Laser Engraver & Cutting Machine Review Published by Cutting Simply
Cutting Simply, a leading website for laser engraver and cutting machine reviews and guides, has published their review of the xTool D1 Pro cutting machine. The xTool D1 Pro is a powerful and versatile cutting machine that has garnered attention from professionals and hobbyists alike. Cutting Simply's expert team put the xTool D1 Pro through a series of thorough tests to assess its capabilities and performance.
‘1899’: Why the Creators of Netflix’s Sci-Fi Mystery Series Chose Such a Specific Year in History
While some claim the plot of Netflix's '1899' plot can get convoluted, they almost universally praise the art direction and writing.
Comments / 0