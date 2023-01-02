ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup

The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings

Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Packers-Lions Injury Report: Both Teams Healthy

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Heading into the biggest game of the season, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will take mostly healthy rosters into Sunday night’s showdown. For Green Bay, only quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t participate during Wednesday’s walk-through practice. Officially, it was due to his broken thumb and injured knee. Unofficially, it was more of a veteran rest/maintenance day for the four-time MVP.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

On the Clock: Packers dominate Vikings, path to postseason clear

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers control their own playoff destiny after a dominating performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The best panel in the business breaks down the victory, and much more in this week’s edition of On the Clock. Topics this week include:. Are you a believer...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs

First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18. Three playoff...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tri-City Herald

Chiefs Activate Mecole Hardman From Injured Reserve List

Mecole Hardman hasn't played a game for the Kansas City Chiefs since Nov. 6 but on Wednesday, both sides took a massive step toward a possible return. Tasked with deciding whether to activate their fourth-year wideout from the injured reserve list or otherwise end his 2022 season by 3:00 p.m. local time, the Chiefs opted to add Hardman back to the 53-man roster at the conclusion of his 21-day practice window.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Favored Over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers?

The Atlanta Falcons are playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final week of the season. According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are a 6.5-point favorite over the Buccaneers. How can that be, are the Buccaneers resting players ahead of their Wildcard game? "No," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told the media on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady Gives Generous Donation to Damar Hamlin’s Charity Toy Drive

During Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in a much-anticipated matchup. However, the game didn’t last that long as things shifted from fun and excitement to sadness and worry. The game was not even 30 minutes old when Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin came...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers recently completed a thrilling extra-time victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are the five takeaways from the game. The 49ers have tended to ride their defense over the years. This year the defense shifted gears. It allowed fewer than 80 rushing yards for eight consecutive games. The last time it happened was in 1934, which shows how good the defense is. The 49ers defense was the number 1 rated defense in 2022 but was at a different level in 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update

FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...

Comments / 0

Community Policy