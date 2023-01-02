Read full article on original website
The 23 best pictures from the Winter Classic at Fenway Park
The NHL Winter Classic made its return to Fenway Park on Monday, culminating with a come-from-behind victory by the Boston Bruins over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here is a collection of photos capturing the day’s festivities.
Bruins Players Wear Old-School Red Sox Uniforms To Winter Classic
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were prepared for more than just a hockey game at Fenway Park on Monday. After turning heads a few years ago with their “Peaky Blinders” get up, the Bruins decided to turn back the clocks yet again with their pregame outfits prior to the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fenway Park transforms for NHL's 14th annual Winter Classic
Fenway Park, the MLB's oldest active ballpark, has been transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL's 14th annual Winter Classic
NHL
Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins
BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
3 takeaways from the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins met in the National Hockey League’s annual Winter Classic at Fenway Park, where the
Catching up with Pat Foley: Retired Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster adds Winter Classic game at Fenway Park to his resume
Pat Foley was checking out Fenway Park on Sunday, getting his mind and body ready for the radio broadcast of the Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. “And it’s going to be frosty, damn it. I’ve got to layer up,” Foley told the Tribune. The Classic took place in the Bruins’ backyard Monday, but the Sports USA radio team had strong Chicago ties. The team: Foley, who ...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
What Are the Future Host Sites of the NHL Winter Classic?
What are the future host sites of the NHL Winter Classic? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The new year is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for the annual Winter Classic. The NHL Winter Classic is an event that happens yearly and...
Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
3 Thoughts During Penguins’ Losing Streak; Is Everyone on Same Page?
LAS VEGAS — Boston in the morning. Las Vegas in the afternoon. We’ll put down stakes here for several days, and the Pittsburgh Penguins will use Sin City to wash away the sour taste of Beantown and another lost third-period lead, this time in front of a national TV audience.
TechRadar
NHL Winter Classic live stream 2023: how to watch Penguins vs Bruins online from anywhere
NHL returns to Fenway Park for the 14th edition of the Winter Classic. The iconic stadium is the first venue to host the event twice, and there's no pressure on the Penguins, who are marking one year under the ownership of Boston-based Fenway Sports Group. The rink will run parallel to the Green Monster but let's hope no pucks cannon over the top of it. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 NHL Winter Classic live stream online wherever you are.
