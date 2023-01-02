Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
IUP ATHLETICS ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS FOR UPCOMING BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADERS
With the undefeated IUP basketball programs returning home for the first time during the 2023 calendar year, the department of athletics has announced several promotions for the doubleheaders on Wednesday, January 4 and Saturday, January 7 at the KCAC. The 11-0 IUP men’s basketball team, under the direction of head...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marko Thomas resigns position as Greensburg Central Catholic football coach
With four young sons, including a 1-year-old, and three of them active in multiple sports, Marko Thomas decided it was time to be a dad instead of a coach. Thomas told his players Tuesday he has resigned as head football coach at Greensburg Central Catholic after two seasons. Thomas, 42,...
wdadradio.com
MORE POSTSEASON HONORS FOR IUP’S DUANE BROWN
D2Football.com has released its 2022 “Elite 100” football team, and IUP wide receiver Duane Brown is on the second team. Shepherd placed four players in the 100, East Stroudsburg two, and Slippery Rock one. https://www.d2football.com/2022-d2footballcom-elite-100/
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area’s Flanagan captures Pennsylvania Junior Gold Pin Club tournament title
Veronica Flanagan went into the Pennsylvania Junior Gold Pin tournament determined to take home the trophy. After finishing second in the tournament on three straight attempts, the Kiski Area sophomore knew what needed to be done. “My mindset was to walk out of there as the winner,” Flanagan said. “I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ashley Smith, Greensburg Salem
Last year, Greensburg Salem’s girls basketball team rolled to a 9-1 start. Despite having only one loss, the team suffered its biggest in a game against Franklin Regional when sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins suffered a season-ending injury. Mankins is back for her junior season, and senior point guard Ashley...
wdadradio.com
CAROLYN BLOSE, 88
Carolyn “Callie” Jane Blose, 88, of Blose Hollow (Glen Campbell), PA died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, in Indiana, PA. The daughter of William “Monroe” and Jennie (Harris) Blose, she was born on May 9, 1934 in Elmora (Bakerton), PA. A...
Pitt Football Tweets Love And Support For Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin played for college football for the Pittsburgh Panthers and his former team is showing their love and support for him.
wdadradio.com
CARL HELLER, 87
Carl Frederick Heller, 87, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. The son of Alfred and Caroline (Etter) Heller, he was born January 8, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA. Carl was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean...
wdadradio.com
HELEN (KNUPP) NOEL, 103
Helen Virginia (Smith) Knupp Noel, 103, of Hollidaysburg and formerly of Indiana, PA died December 30, 2022 at the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg. Born August 27, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Almeda (Smith) Smith. Virginia graduated from Indiana High School in 1937 and worked in...
wdadradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
wdadradio.com
ANTOINETTE TRENNEY, 83
Antoinette G. (Primozich) Trenney, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 surrounded by family. As a lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, she is surely now healed and in glory alongside the Saints who have gone before her, and reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronald Lee Trenney, Sr.
wdadradio.com
LINDA HAMILTON
Linda Yatsko Hamilton of Homer City died Sunday January 1, 2023, of natural causes at Indiana Hospital. She was born May 17,1949. in Indiana, PA to the late Harriet and Nick Yatsko of Diamondville, PA. Linda moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1973, working for Graybar Electric, before she began her...
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
wdadradio.com
BETTY (LUSTIK) KUBIN, 79
Betty Jane (Lustik) Kubin, 79, of Beaver, WV and Indiana, PA, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in her home. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Kubin to whom she was married 51 years. Born in Washington, PA, April 6, 1943, Betty was the daughter of the late Leo Lustik and Mary (Shronovich) Lustik of Eighty-Four, PA.
wdadradio.com
GLENN SHEARER, 93
Glenn W. Shearer, 93 of Coraopolis formerly of Brush Valley, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his son’s home. He was born on August 22, 1929, in East Wheatfield Township to the late H. Wilson and Bertha (Dick) Shearer. Glenn graduated in 1947 from the Armagh High...
wdadradio.com
SHIRLEY (MUIR) DRANZIK, 85
Shirley (Muir) Dranzik, 85 of Greensburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born February 05, 1937 in West Wheatfield Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Walter Muir and Sarah (Steffey) Muir. Shirley had worked many years as a phlebotomist and...
explore venango
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
wdadradio.com
PAULINE WILSON, 92
Pauline P. Wilson, 92 of Homer City, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her home. She was born January 26, 1930 in Coral, PA, the daughter of the late John Pavlick and Mary (Sopko) Pavlick. Pauline was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucerne...
West Penn Power maintenance workers to vote on union
A dozen building maintenance workers at eight West Penn Power and other First Energy Corp. facilities soon will be able to vote on whether they want to join the union representing the company’s power line workers. The National Labor Relations Board in Pittsburgh said it will mail ballots to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands
DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
Comments / 0