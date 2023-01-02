PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO