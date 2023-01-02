Read full article on original website
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
They’re Back: Two WWE Legends Backstage At SmackDown
They’re big. There are certain names in the history of wrestling that are going to be remembered fondly for a very long time to come. Those stars are the most important in wrestling and were able to build a legacy that is remembered for years. It means something to have those names around and now two of them made an appearance backstage at a recent WWE event.
Kelly Kelly Addresses Kurt Angle Cheating Accusation
You never know what can pop up on wrestling Twitter, and now another scandal needs to be addressed. Karen Jarrett’s recent tweeting spree caused one former Divas Champion to make a public statement. Kelly Kelly, whose real name is Barbara Blank, retired from WWE in 2012, but she enjoyed...
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
Eric Bischoff says TNA fired Bobby Lashley in 2010 because of Kristal Marshall: 'She got in the way of Bobby's career'
On the latest "83 Weeks' podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson talked about TNA's move to Monday night to go head to head against WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010. Bobby Lashley was one of the big names on the roster around this time but he exited the company later that year. Bischoff explained why Lashley was let go:
Ronda Rousey Says Her Critics Can’t Do Half The Work She Does
Ronda Rousey might have started her new year in a foul and angry mood after losing her SmackDown Women’s title on the final SmackDown of 2022. Moreover, her battle with the fans and critics over the last few months had The Rowdy One give a foul mouth reply to them.
Alexa Bliss Snaps During WWE RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss has been teasing a heel turn ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8, 2022. Tonight, she finally snapped and destroyed a top star in the process. Alexa Bliss took on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship tonight on RAW. Bliss showed...
Tony Schiavone Comments On Ricky Starks’ Potential In AEW
Ricky Starks has an “Absolute” ton of potential. Tony Schiavone thinks so. On the latest installment of the “What Happened When?” podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about the potential he sees Starks have as a possible top star for the future. Featured below are some of...
WWE Superstars Constantly Complained To Management About Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer now, and he enjoys a great position as an executive for the company. Although he has his head on his shoulders now, it wasn’t always that way for HBK. In fact, he used to cause a lot of problems backstage.
William Regal Officially Back In WWE
It looks like William Regal’s future in the wrestling business is assured following his exit from AEW at the end of 2022 according to a new report. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed in December 2022 that William Regal’s time in the company was drawing to a close and that the English star would be returning to WWE.
Austin Theory Says That Seth Rollins ‘Reached His Limit’ After WWE RAW
Austin Theory was down in the dumps for the past few months, as he struggled to secure a win, but things have certainly turned out for the better for the young star. He also had a banger of a match with Seth Rollins this week on RAW with the WWE United States Title on the line, and he even beat Rollins. Now it seems Theory decided to gloat about the win.
Mercedes Mone Explains Why She Targeted KAIRI At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks finally made her NJPW debut as Mercedes Mone, and the pro wrestling world can’t wait to see how it turns out. She immediately challenged the IWGP Women’s Champion, KAIRI, and now Mercedes Mone has some explaining to do. During a press conference following NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom...
Nia Jax Shuts Down Chances Of WWE Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax was one of the top stars in WWE’s women’s division after her 2016 main roster call up. Her time in NXT was decent in comparison, as she never really won any titles, unlike on the main roster. She has been gone from WWE for a very long time now and fans don’t really miss her either. That being said, Nia Jax still shut down changes of a return at the Royal Rumble event this month.
Naomi Confirms She Is In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during the beginning of Raw in May 2022, and that didn’t sit well with Vince McMahon. They were subsequently suspended for what they did, and that has become a distant memory now. Sasha Banks is officially a free agent and is free to go whenever she wants to. With her set to debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, fans wondered whether Naomi would follow suit and join Banks. It seems Naomi has already confirmed that she is in Japan, ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Caught People In WWE Off-Guard
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw last year, which led to a plethora of changes over the past several months. Banks is truly done with WWE and is looking towards greener pastures – which is exactly what her imminent NJPW debut is all about. That being said, it seems Banks’ NJPW deal caught people off-guard in WWE.
Backstage Latest’s on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 39 Including Major Cody Rhodes Match
WrestleMania 39 was supposed to feature Ronda Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley, but that was before Rousey lost the title to Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown. While additional sources have not confirmed Rousey vs. Ripley, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is not the plan for WrestleMania 39.
Sasha Banks’ Pride Might Have Rubbed People The Wrong Way
Sasha Banks walked out of WWE, and now she is a free agent. 2023 could be Banks’ year, but she also left a lot behind in WWE. “Has she left? I don’t know. Maybe,” Dax Harwood said on FTR With Dax. Sasha Banks and FTR are friends, and Harwood seems to be someone who might know a thing or two about the situation.
