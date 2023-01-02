Read full article on original website
Related
Youngest billionaires in America
Stacker compiled data from Forbes to figure out who are the youngest billionaires in America. Ties in age are broken by net worth ranking.
Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica
The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
Bill Gates says Elon Musk is taking a 'seat-of-the-pants' approach to decision-making at Twitter
Bill Gates said Twitter was "stirring things up" and decisions at the company were not made by a broad group of people, per the Financial Times.
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
Three ways metaverse is taking over reality as Mark Zuckerberg plans for you to spend most of your time in a headset
META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has big plans for the metaverse and thinks humans will spend most of their time there in the near future. The tech billionaire is betting that the metaverse will increasingly play a large role in everyday life in the next decade, so The U.S. Sun has rounded up some examples of how it's already encroaching on reality.
Amazon and Salesforce are slashing thousands of workers, as a wave of layoffs continues into 2023. Here's the full list of major US companies making cuts.
After companies including Amazon and Meta announced significant job cuts in 2022, more layoffs are on the horizon, like at Vimeo and others in tech.
A senior executive assistant at Uber and self-described introvert shares the LinkedIn strategy that launched her career in Big Tech
Katie Thomas says being bold on LinkedIn helped her break into a major tech company and find mentors she could lean on for advice and support.
geekwire.com
Amazon to lay off 18,000 corporate and tech workers
Story updated with comments from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Amazon’s cuts into its corporate and tech ranks will affect more than 18,000 employees, the tech giant confirmed Wednesday, several weeks after layoffs first began in November. In a memo to employees posted to Amazon’s blog Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy...
2022 Was The Year Tech Did A 180
From crypto’s implosion to Twitter’s meltdown, it’s been a wild ride of a year.
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the 8 other tech billionaires who lost the most money in 2022
Elon Musk lost the most money of any billionaire in 2022. Tesla stock tumbled as investors grew concerned with his Twitter distraction.
Amazon Layoffs Climb To 18,000 Employees As Tech Giant Moves To Cut Costs
“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so," CEO Andy Jassy told employees.
Thousands of laid-off employees from Meta and Twitter are competing for tech jobs, but staff from smaller firms are still in demand. Tech experts offer three reasons why.
Tech experts explained that having a "great brand name" attached to your résumé isn't enough to get hired. Instead, it's about skills and experience.
Who will be ‘foolish’ enough to take over Twitter? From Sheryl Sandberg to Donald Trump, here are the main runners for Musk’s job
Musk is looking for someone "foolish" enough to take over his role as Twitter CEO. A shortlist has seemingly been drawn up for Twitter owner Elon Musk as the billionaire begins his hunt for a new chief executive officer. Just three months into the role of CEO, the Tesla boss...
Salesforce to layoff about 10% of staff in latest round of job cuts in tech industry
In a letter to employees announcing the job cuts, Marc Benioff, Salesforce's chair and co-CEO, admitted to growing headcount too much earlier in the pandemic and said most of the job cuts will take place over the coming weeks.
TechCrunch
Salesforce to cut workforce by 10% after hiring ‘too many people’ during the pandemic
In a letter to employees and a corresponding filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff referenced the “challenging” environment in which it’s operating, pointing to the “more measured approach” its customers are making with their purchasing decisions. Similar to other...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Salesforce CEO admits ‘we hired too many people’ as company lays off +7,000 employees
Hello, and welcome to the middle of the week. CES is starting tomorrow, so bookmark TechCrunch’s dedicated CES page to catch up on all the happenings. Now, onto the news! — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. Another round of layoffs: Paul has the latest on what’s happening over...
These are some of the cheapest homes sold in San Francisco in 2022
Not many homes sold for under $1 million, but these did.
Digiday
Marketers are left head scratching over 2023 after the pure chaos that was digital advertising last year
This article is part of a limited editorial series, called The 2023 Notebook, and is designed to be a guide to marketing and media buying in the new year. Explore the series here. In the Bible, there’s a parable about the man who built his house upon the sand versus...
Dave & Buster's co-founder James 'Buster' Corley dies at 72
The first Dave & Buster's was founded in 1982.
The End of the Silicon Valley Myth
The dramatic, multidimensional implosion of Meta; the nuclear train wreck of Elon Musk’s Twitter; the momentous labor uprising against Amazon—it wasn’t just an unusually disastrous year for America’s biggest tech companies. It was a reckoning. The tech giants that have shaped our lives, online and off,...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0