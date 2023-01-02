ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

geekwire.com

Amazon to lay off 18,000 corporate and tech workers

Story updated with comments from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Amazon’s cuts into its corporate and tech ranks will affect more than 18,000 employees, the tech giant confirmed Wednesday, several weeks after layoffs first began in November. In a memo to employees posted to Amazon’s blog Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy...
TechCrunch

Salesforce to cut workforce by 10% after hiring ‘too many people’ during the pandemic

In a letter to employees and a corresponding filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff referenced the “challenging” environment in which it’s operating, pointing to the “more measured approach” its customers are making with their purchasing decisions. Similar to other...
The Atlantic

The End of the Silicon Valley Myth

The dramatic, multidimensional implosion of Meta; the nuclear train wreck of Elon Musk’s Twitter; the momentous labor uprising against Amazon—it wasn’t just an unusually disastrous year for America’s biggest tech companies. It was a reckoning. The tech giants that have shaped our lives, online and off,...
