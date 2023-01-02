Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL
Steelers' Cameron Heyward on rookie QB Kenny Pickett: 'The kid's growing before our eyes'
Kenny Pickett made sure the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes still had a heartbeat heading into Week 18. For the second consecutive week, Pickett led a fourth-quarter game-winning drive with a gorgeous pass on the move to Najee Harris to give the Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to engineer a game-winning TD pass in the final minute of the fourth quarter in back-to-back games.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Bonkers Steelers stat makes comeback win vs. Ravens crazier
The 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a game when they were trailing by 10 points or more … until Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens that is. Behind Kenny Pickett’s clutch touchdown with under a minute to go, the Steelers erased a 13-3 deficit and turned things around for the 16-13 win. It was the first and only touchdown of the game for Pittsburgh, and it couldn’t have at a better time for the team.
Ravens have eye on Monday Night Football after loss to Steelers
Baltimore hoping for Bengals loss vs. Bills to clear path to AFC North championship game in regular season finale
NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. ESPN reported Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being taken away in an ambulance. The game was suspended after Hamlin's injury.—-“Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter.—“Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter.—“My prayers and...
Commanders Name QB Sam Howell Starter vs. Cowboys - Why?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders entered the offseason prior to 2022 with one main objective. Find a No. 1 quarterback. One trade for veteran Carson Wentz, a draft pick spent on rookie Sam Howell, and 17 regular season weeks later, the question objective is left unchecked. And Washington head...
Brandon Scherff: Jaguars Will Get Titans ‘Best Shot and They’re Going To Get Ours’
Each year, two of the most important games for the Jacksonville Jaguars come against their most bitter and storied of rivals: the Tennessee Titans. This year, though, the season-finale clash between the two adversaries will be with AFC South championship and playoff implications on hand. In a game that players already amp up for, the lights of prime-time and the chance to keep seasons alive have now been added to the mix.
Ravens Sign Long-Term Lease to Stay in Baltimore
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Many people from Baltimore still wear the scars of the Colts fleeing town almost four decades ago.'. They don't need to have those same fears with the Ravens, who recently signed a new 15-year lease at M&T Bank Stadium. The deal was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, according to to WBAL.
Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs
First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18. Three playoff...
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 17
The San Francisco 49ers recently completed a thrilling extra-time victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are the five takeaways from the game. The 49ers have tended to ride their defense over the years. This year the defense shifted gears. It allowed fewer than 80 rushing yards for eight consecutive games. The last time it happened was in 1934, which shows how good the defense is. The 49ers defense was the number 1 rated defense in 2022 but was at a different level in 2023.
Henry To’o To’o Enters His Name Into the 2023 NFL Draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide is losing another veteran on its 2022 defense. Linebacker Henry To'o To'o announced Wednesday that he will be entering his name into the 2023 NFL Draft, forgoing his extra year of eligibility. To'o To'o transferred to the Crimson Tide after two years...
Dwight Freeney is a Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 15 finalists for the 2023 Hall of Fame class on Wednesday and former Syracuse star Dwight Freeney was among them. He was named a finalist in his first year of eligibility. That puts him one step closer to earning a gold jacket. Should he become a Hall of Famer, he would put Syracuse in a tie for fifth most Hall of Famers all time.
Former college football player paralyzed on field discusses Damar Hamlin’s high-profile medical emergency
As the world watched with baited breath as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, one former athlete was reminded of his own experience suffering a life-altering injury. Prior to the shocking medical emergency Hamlin suffered on national television, perhaps no athlete had […]
Bills CB Taron Johnson Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?
The Buffalo Bills are looking for a signature late-season win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night at Paycor Stadium. But the Buffalo secondary has already suffered an early injury in a game where it'll need all the help it can get against an elite Bengals receiving corps. Bills cornerback...
Raiders president reflects on breaking barriers as first Black NFL president
In an interview with The Washington Post, Sand Douglass Morgan discussed the challenges and honor of being a woman in a male-dominated field, particularly regarding equal pay.
Lakers Betting Odds: Can LA To Survive A Heat Wave Without LeBron James?
Following a successful revenge game Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, your Los Angeles Lakers will try their luck against the Miami Heat tonight at Crypto.com Arena. They may will be missing a few soldiers, including their three top scorers, when the contest tips off at 7 p.m. PT, and if so you can view the probable carnage (sorry Lakers) on ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet.
Jalen Cook’s 24 lead Tulane past Tulsa 93-77
Jalen Cook scored 24 points as Tulane beat Tulsa 93-77 on Wednesday night.
