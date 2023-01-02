SMB Ally Rollo to Launch Inaugural EV Delivery Fleet in Las Vegas, Disrupting Legacy Shipping’s Last Mile

SHANGHAI, China - January 4, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Hecaray Nelf is proud to present one of the most cutting-edge sleep-aid solutions in the world at CES, revolutionizing how sleep trackers measure sleep by being specific and touchless, providing the optimal customized sleep solutions to thousands of people they need. As a leading sleep solution provider that can precisely track the sleep cycle and offers meaningful sleep solutions to enhance people's quality of life - will be exhibited at North Hall (No. 8066), CES in Las Vegas, which starts from Jan. 5 through until Jan. 8.

