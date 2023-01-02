Ravens Week 17 Report Card Vs. Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' offense sputtered and the defense could not get a key stop in a 16-13 loss to the Steelers in Week 17.

Offense

Quarterback — With Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury, Tyler Huntley got another start and was inconsistent. Huntley was 14 of 21 for 130 yards with the touchdown and interception on the game's final drive. Huntley has gone 3-2 as the starter. Grade: D

Running backs — J.K. Dobbins finished with 93 yards on a career-high 17 carries. Overall, the Ravens ran for 123 yards and failed to convert on several third-and-short situations. Grade: C+

Wide receivers/Tight ends — Mark Andrews had his best game in weeks and finished with 9 receptions for 100 yards and picked up several first downs. The rest of this group has 30 yards on five receptions. Grade: C

Offensive line — The Ravens were under constant pressure for much of the game. The o-line also had a couple of costly penalties. Morgan Moses left the game with a right biceps strain. Grade: C-

Defense

Defensive line — With defensive end Calais Campbell out of the lineup with a knee injury, the Ravens allowed 198 yards rushing on 40 carries. In the first meeting, the Steelers (8-8) had 65 yards on the ground on 20 attempts. Harris (111 yards) became the first player to eclipse 100 yards rushing against the Ravens this season. Grade: D

Linebackers — This unit struggled to tackle. Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen managed just four tackles each. Jason Pierre-Paul did have a sack when Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett fell down. Grade: C-

Secondary — Pickett completed 15 of 27 passes for 168 yards with a touchdown. He threw the game-winning 10-yard score to Harris in the final minute. The Steelers' wide receivers were able to pick up key first downs. Grade: C-

Special Teams

Justice Hill had a 56-yard return on the ensuing kickoff. However, the Ravens had minus 3 yards on the drive and were forced to punt. Justin Tucker converted both of his field-goal attempts from 30 and 51 yards. Jordan Stout had a costly touchback on a short-field punt. Grade: B

Coaching

John Harbaugh took responsibility for the loss. The Ravens came out flat in one of their biggest games of the season. The defense could not get a stop in the fourth quarter and the offense managed three points in the second half. Grade: D