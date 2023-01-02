Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
1,300-year-old necklace among treasures found buried at housing development site
A 1,300-year-old necklace, discovered on the site of a new housing development, was buried in the grave of a woman who may have been royalty or a powerful Christian leader, archaeologists have said.The centuries-old treasure was found during excavations in April ahead of construction starting on a new housing development in Northamptonshire.Experts from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) announced on Tuesday that the necklace dates back to 630-670 AD, during the Saxon period, and is part of a high-status female burial within the Kingdom of Mercia.The museum said experts believe the grave, which also contained other treasures, is the...
Creepy pictures reveal inside abandoned tunnels nearly 200 years old that lead out to sea
CREEPY photos have revealed what it's like inside miles of abandoned mining tunnels. Local explorers discovered the previously unseen parts of the tunnel network in Llandudno, Wales. The historic town was home to a 19th Century copper mine before it was lost to flooding. However, in 1985 a group of...
Traces of mammoth blood reveal how indigenous North Americans hunted them, study shows
Early indigenous North Americans hunted and butchered mammoths, a new study suggests. Stone tools unearthed in Ontario, Canada, years ago were recently put through a battery of tests to determine if traces of organic material could be identified, according to research published in the journal of Archaeological Science on Dec. 14.
Inside abandoned church home to mysterious tomb untouched for more than a century – and it’s hiding a terrifying secret
AN explorer discovered a mysterious tomb complete with its creepy contents when he was photographing an abandoned church. Photographer Ben James made the shocking discovery in North Northamptonshire, when he came across the human remains by accident. When placing his camera, the tripod leaned and fell through into a family...
Queensland become the last state in Australia to ban dogs from sitting in ute trays unrestrained
Dogs are now banned from travelling in ute and trailer trays unrestrained right across Australia after Queensland became the final state to introduce the law.
