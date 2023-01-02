A 1,300-year-old necklace, discovered on the site of a new housing development, was buried in the grave of a woman who may have been royalty or a powerful Christian leader, archaeologists have said.The centuries-old treasure was found during excavations in April ahead of construction starting on a new housing development in Northamptonshire.Experts from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) announced on Tuesday that the necklace dates back to 630-670 AD, during the Saxon period, and is part of a high-status female burial within the Kingdom of Mercia.The museum said experts believe the grave, which also contained other treasures, is the...

29 DAYS AGO