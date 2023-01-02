Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin

27 DAYS AGO