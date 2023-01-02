Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Kate Middleton Greets King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla with an Honorary Curtsy for the First Time
All hail their royal highnesses, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. Earlier this month, members of the British royal family gathered to attend the second annual carol service held at Westminster Abbey. The event (hosted by Kate Middleton) was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II and her memory was honored throughout the service.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service in Sandringham
King Charles III is starting off the new year by bringing back a tradition. The monarch, 74, and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, 75, attended a morning New Year's Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, a beloved annual tradition of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. King Charles III...
epicstream.com
Queen Camilla, King Charles Shock: Royal Couple Reportedly Have 'Toxic' Relationship, Almost Got Divorced
Queen Camilla and King Charles have been married for nearly two decades already. However, even if they appear happy most of the time, their marriage isn't as perfect as it seems. Queen Camilla And King Charles Close To Getting Divorce?. The king and queen consort had a moderate wedding compared...
'They Dragged Him Through The Mud': Prince William Likely To Ban Prince Harry From King Charles' Coronation In May, Expert Claims
It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William might never resolve their issues. With King Charles' coronation coming up in May, it sounds like William, 40, might ban his younger brother from attending after he spilled more details about their relationship on the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. "You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation," expert Angela Levin said. “It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"“He is the...
King Charles evicts Andrew from Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has evicted Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace with the disgraced royal no longer allowed to use the building.The King is preventing the Duke of York from using Buckingham Palace following a series of scandals involving his former friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Andrew is no longer allowed to have an office in the palace or use the royal estate’s address for correspondence.Prior to stepping down from royal duties in late 2019, the Duke had a number of staff working for him at Buckingham Palace, including a private secretary and press officers.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles III reveals where he'll spend ChristmasKing Charles’ morning routine starts with 180-year-old tradition100 days on the throne: A look back at King Charles III’s reign so far
King Charles Is Shaking Up How the Royal Family Celebrates Christmas This Year
Throughout the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of holiday plans have been derailed. And the royal family‘s holiday plans are no exception. Over the past two Christmases, the royals have spent a more intimate, socially-distanced holiday at Windsor Castle. This year, the regular holiday plans are...
Christmas With the Royals: What Holiday Traditions King Charles Is Keeping and Skipping Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Here's how King Charles III and the rest of the British royal family will be celebrating the Christmas holiday together this year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
seventeen.com
King Charles Snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Christmas Speech After Mentioning William and Kate
King Charles just gave his first-ever Christmas speech (a major tradition for the monarch over in England) and took time to shoutout his family, as well as pay respects to his late mother Queen Elizabeth. But despite the fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned by name when Charles mused, “The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit,” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not come up.
Charles's plea to warring William and Harry after Prince Philip's funeral revealed in bombshell book
In a leaked extract of his highly anticipated autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry recounts a meeting with his father and brother after Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
The annual tradition, normally held at Buckingham Palace, was canceled last year amid a surge in COVID rates in the U.K. The royal family's Christmas lunch is back! After being canceled the previous two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royals gathered on Tuesday for an annual pre-Christmas event. Although the lunch was normally held at Buckingham Palace in London, members of the family were spotted driving into Windsor Castle for the event, which is a private gathering. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived separately for the event,...
Prince Andrew Is Part of the Royal Family Again, but Not the Firm, Sources Say
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. The British royal family don’t usually do surprises. But this Christmas there were two. The first was King Charles III using his first Christmas speech to take a political stance and profess his solidarity with striking public servants.
wmagazine.com
Prince Harry Claims William and Charles Have No Interest in Reconciling
One six-hour tell-all docuseries down, one memoir to go. Ahead of the release of Prince Harry’s book, Spare, which drops on January 10th, the royal is drumming up more publicity, as well as making a reconciliation plea to the rest of his family. According to him, though, the other royals are not on the same page.
King Charles attends early Christmas service at Sandringham with Mike & Zara Tindall
KING Charles and Camilla are attending an early Christmas Service at Sandringham with Mike and Zara Tindall. The monarch and the Queen Consort will be joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton and Lady Sarah Chatto at the famous grounds. Princess Anne and Admiral Tim Laurence The Earl and Countess of...
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Owns Up to Causing Drama in Royal Family
Queen Margrethe of Denmark expressed regret Saturday for the drama she caused in the royal family by stripping four of her grandchildren of their titles. In a televised address, she said it hurt that her relationship with the children’s father, Prince Joachim, “had run into difficulties.”. “Difficulties and...
Comments / 0