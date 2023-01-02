ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

'They Dragged Him Through The Mud': Prince William Likely To Ban Prince Harry From King Charles' Coronation In May, Expert Claims

It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William might never resolve their issues. With King Charles' coronation coming up in May, it sounds like William, 40, might ban his younger brother from attending after he spilled more details about their relationship on the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. "You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation," expert Angela Levin said. “It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"“He is the...
The Independent

King Charles evicts Andrew from Buckingham Palace

King Charles III has evicted Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace with the disgraced royal no longer allowed to use the building.The King is preventing the Duke of York from using Buckingham Palace following a series of scandals involving his former friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Andrew is no longer allowed to have an office in the palace or use the royal estate’s address for correspondence.Prior to stepping down from royal duties in late 2019, the Duke had a number of staff working for him at Buckingham Palace, including a private secretary and press officers.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles III reveals where he'll spend ChristmasKing Charles’ morning routine starts with 180-year-old tradition100 days on the throne: A look back at King Charles III’s reign so far
seventeen.com

King Charles Snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Christmas Speech After Mentioning William and Kate

King Charles just gave his first-ever Christmas speech (a major tradition for the monarch over in England) and took time to shoutout his family, as well as pay respects to his late mother Queen Elizabeth. But despite the fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned by name when Charles mused, “The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit,” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not come up.
People

King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle

The annual tradition, normally held at Buckingham Palace, was canceled last year amid a surge in COVID rates in the U.K. The royal family's Christmas lunch is back! After being canceled the previous two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royals gathered on Tuesday for an annual pre-Christmas event. Although the lunch was normally held at Buckingham Palace in London, members of the family were spotted driving into Windsor Castle for the event, which is a private gathering. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived separately for the event,...
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Is Part of the Royal Family Again, but Not the Firm, Sources Say

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. The British royal family don’t usually do surprises. But this Christmas there were two. The first was King Charles III using his first Christmas speech to take a political stance and profess his solidarity with striking public servants.
wmagazine.com

Prince Harry Claims William and Charles Have No Interest in Reconciling

One six-hour tell-all docuseries down, one memoir to go. Ahead of the release of Prince Harry’s book, Spare, which drops on January 10th, the royal is drumming up more publicity, as well as making a reconciliation plea to the rest of his family. According to him, though, the other royals are not on the same page.
TheDailyBeast

Queen Margrethe of Denmark Owns Up to Causing Drama in Royal Family

Queen Margrethe of Denmark expressed regret Saturday for the drama she caused in the royal family by stripping four of her grandchildren of their titles. In a televised address, she said it hurt that her relationship with the children’s father, Prince Joachim, “had run into difficulties.”. “Difficulties and...

