ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Sun

Getting To Know Groucho

By MARIO NAVES
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KBXY_0k0ryAOr00

Historical memory being what it is in this time of perpetual distraction, it’s likely the average consumer of pop culture is unaware of how deeply it has been influenced by one Julius Henry Marx. Even the mention of his stage name, “Groucho,” won’t, I fear, occasion much in the way of recognition among those under age 50.

Yet it’s difficult to imagine 20th- and, yes, 21st-century entertainment without him. Between the iconoclastic comedies he made with his brothers and his time as host of “You Bet Your Life,” Groucho Marx had a profound impact on the creative imagination. Ask the Beatles. Ask Larry David. Ask the recently departed Queen Elizabeth, who saw fit to quote Groucho on the celebration of her 80th birthday: “Anyone can get old — all you have to do is live long enough.”

Perhaps an aspect of immortality is that one’s efforts are so thoroughly absorbed into the body politic that they’re taken for granted.

“Groucho andamp;amp; Cavett,” the most recent addition to the PBS series “American Masters,” isnandapos;t the best means by which to convert the benighted. Amongst Marx fanatics, a going theory is that the Brothers — that would be Groucho, Chico, Harpo, and, early on, Zeppo — were already past their prime when Hollywood took notice. The Marxes achieved their initial fame as stage performers in vaudeville and on Broadway, forums more conducive to wild flights of improvisation than film.

Time travel being what it is, no one will be booking a seat for the 1924 run of “I’ll Say She Is” anytime soon. The movies persist, though, with “Monkey Business,” “Horsefeathers,” and the supernal “Duck Soup” offering the most unadulterated access to the Brothers’ freewheeling absurdism. A hint of that flair is extant in “Groucho andamp;amp; Cavett” when we see a clip of the elderly Groucho purposefully stray off his stage marks to engage with the camera crew and members of the audience. The rules of TV talk shows were made to be flouted.

“Groucho andamp;amp; Cavett” is culled from the comedian’s appearances on the programs Dick Cavett hosted during the late 1960s and early ’70s. Mr. Cavett had been bumping around as a comedy writer since 1961, working as a staff writer on “The Tonight Show” and providing material for Jack Paar, Johnny Carson, and Groucho Marx, who served as guest host. Groucho took a shine to the young comic. It didn’t hurt that Mr. Cavett worshiped the ground upon which Groucho trampled.

The documentary features Mr. Cavett, still incisive at age 86, speaking to the trajectory of his career in comparison to that of Groucho’s: Mr. Cavett’s was on the ascendant, while Groucho’s was coming to a close. Marx suffered from ill health toward the end of his life — he died in 1977 — and his faculties suffered as a result. Still, Groucho was in fine fettle on the earlier episodes of “The Dick Cavett Show,” warbling “Lydia The Tattooed Lady,” talking smack about Richard Nixon and Lyndon Johnson, sparring with Truman Capote, and, as expected, trading in an abundance of quips.

The most moving segments of the documentary are when the comedian engages in rare moments of sincere self-reflection, from acknowledging the travails of aging (“I don’t belong in this world. I’m an incongruity.”) to the evident pride taken in having his letters acquired by the Library of Congress. At one point, Marx, who never completed elementary school, calls himself a “self-made man, a sad description of a man.” It’s a measure of his friendship with Mr. Cavett that someone who was among the most gifted and, in many ways, most guarded manipulators of the English language could admit to his vulnerabilities in a public forum.

“Groucho andamp;amp; Cavett” is a welcome addition to the Marxist canon. If the documentary isn’t quite as essential as the political fortunes of Freedonia, then it’s infinitely preferable to “Das Kapital.”

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Edward Norton Learns Pocahontas Is His 12th Great-Grandmother: ‘About as Far Back as You Can Go’

Finding out his family history. Edward Norton appeared on the season 9 premiere of Finding Your Roots, where he learned that historical figure Pocahontas is actually his 12th great-grandmother. “I understand that was family lore [you heard growing up],” TV host Henry Louis Gates Jr. told the Fight Club actor, 53, during the Tuesday, January 3, episode. "Well, it […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon

For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ComicBook

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet

Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
The Independent

Edward Norton says it is ‘uncomfortable’ to discover his ancestors were slave owners

Edward Norton has said it was “uncomfortable” to discover that his ancestors owned slaves.The Glass Onion star is a guest on the PBS show Finding Your Roots, a series which sees a celebrity explore their family tree.Other celebrities due to participate in this season of the show include Claire Danes, Brian Cox, Viola Davis, and Cyndi Lauper.In a preview clip of the episode shown to Newsweek, Norton, 53, is seen reacting to news that his ancestors owned a family of enslaved people, which included five young girls.In the video, the actor is shown a photo of a 55-year-old man,...
Polygon

Tár and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On are basically the exact same movie

2022 is over and done with, but best-of-the-year lists are still rolling out, as cinephiles catch up with everything they missed in a year where terrific movies have been scattered across every release platform imaginable. Two films that ranked high on a lot of those year-end lists: Todd Field’s 158-minute epic, Tár, about the rise and fall of a fictional conductor (played by Cate Blanchett, who’s all but guaranteed a Best Actress Oscar nomination for the role), and Dean Fleischer-Camp’s whimsical little ditty Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, a feature-length expansion of some YouTube oddities that went viral 12 years ago.
IndieWire

‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks Is a Grumpy Old Man in This Limp Remake

Despite recent reports to the contrary (thank you, Henry Winkler), Tom Hanks will always be known as the nicest guy in Hollywood. But is Tom Hanks such a “nice guy” that he can only play against type in the most obvious, literal way? A murderous villain is too far a stretch; a double-crossing commander is perhaps not juicy enough. No, when Tom Hanks wants to really throw a sour wrench onto his all-American good-guy bread and butter, he has to play a grumpy old man. Not just any grumpy old man: an embittered, persnickety, widower with a secret heart of...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘M3GAN’ Review: Allison Williams Tangles With a Rogue Robot in Fun AI Horror That’s Equal Parts Campy and Creepy

Director Gerard Johnstone and screenwriter Akela Cooper have their tongues planted firmly in their cheeks from the very start of M3GAN, a satirical tale of treacherous technology in which the shocks and scares and even the cautionary notes are not lessened by the enjoyable vein of campy humor. While comparison to the Child’s Play and Annabelle movies seems inevitable, the malevolent agents in those franchises clearly are dolls. The Model 3 Generative Android known as M3GAN, by contrast, is a sufficiently realistic humanoid to be subversive as well as creepy, echoing AI insta-classics like Ex Machina. Given that horror fans have...
PBS NewsHour

Sherlock Holmes, classic tales and songs enter public domain in 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sherlock Holmes is finally free to the American public in 2023. The long-running contested copyright dispute over Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s tales of a whipsmart detective — which has even ensnared Enola Holmes — will finally come to an end as the 1927 copyrights expiring Jan. 1 include Conan Doyle’s last Sherlock Holmes work.
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

992
Followers
2K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy