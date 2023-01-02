4 engagement ring trends that will be popular in 2023, according to a private jeweler

Insider spoke to private jeweler Anna P. Jay about engagement ring trends for 2023. lenny hu/Getty Images

She said rings with multiple stones will be popular, as will colorful stones.

Jay also anticipates increased interest in lab-grown diamonds.

As the saying goes, a diamond is forever.

But like all pieces of jewelry, engagement ring styles come in and out of fashion, reflecting the time they're made.

Insider spoke to Anna P. Jay , a private jeweler based out of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Charleston, South Carolina, about the engagement ring trends she thinks will be popular in 2023.

Engagement rings with multiple stones will be popular in 2023

In recent years, engagement rings with ultra-thin bands or singular, statement stones have been on the rise, but Jay told Insider she's anticipating an increase in "chunky" pieces in 2023.

For instance, three-stone settings are going to be popular in 2023, according to Jay.

"I think that the three stone, where it's kind of the past, present, future representation, is always going to be a timeless style," Jay said.

Rings with three stones are timeless. Yuriko Nakao/Reuters

She also thinks three-stone rings are appealing to people who want a ring that looks large.

"It's a way for people to get a larger look on their hand without having to make the investment in a larger stone," she told Insider.

The 'toi et moi' trend isn't going anywhere

In the same vein, Jay thinks people will continue to gravitate towards "toi et moi" rings, which consist of two stones, one of which is typically larger than the other.

Celebrities like Ariana Grande have gravitated toward the unique style in recent years.

"Toi et moi" rings will continue to be a favorite. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; @arianagrande/Instagram

"It translates literally to 'you and me' in French," Jay said of the playful style, which is why it feels like a meaningful engagement ring choice for many.

The design offers a modern look that will stand the test of time.

Some people might be turning to colorful engagement rings

Most people probably think of clear diamonds when they think of engagement rings, but colorful diamonds and other durable stones can also be great choices.

"Color is definitely making a comeback, which is really fun because there are so many different varieties of color out there," Jay told Insider. "The world of jewelry isn't just diamonds."

Notably, Princess Diana chose a sapphire engagement ring when King Charles was proposing to her in 1981. Prince William later proposed to Kate Middleton with the same ring.

Princess Diana chose a sapphire engagement ring. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Today, Jay thinks many will embrace the "toi et moi" style with colorful stones, as you can pair a clear diamond with a more colorful stone.

"It's a way for people to incorporate color with their diamonds," Jay said.

If you are choosing a stone that's not a diamond for an engagement ring, ensure you pick something that's durable , since it will likely be worn every day.

Lab-grown diamonds are going to continue to gain traction in the engagement ring world

"I also think lab-grown diamonds are going to continue to gain popularity," Jay told Insider.

Lab-grown diamonds are chemically identical to natural diamonds; they are just manufactured, so they don't require mining, nor do they have ties to colonialism.

They are also less expensive than mined diamonds.

Lab-grown diamonds are popular as well. AP Images

Jay thinks lab-grown diamonds will continue to be a favorite for people purchasing engagement rings because they allow consumers to get a larger diamond option at a lower cost.

And these days, many people feel bigger is better when it comes to diamond rings, Jay said.

"Generally speaking, I would say we've seen an influx in people wanting larger diamonds, especially in the Northeast," Jay told Insider. "And I do believe that this has to do with social media. People want the look."

A lab-grown diamond can help people achieve the statement look they want at a fraction of the cost.