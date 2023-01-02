A biomechanical engineer combines 3D printing and laser-cutting technology to make prosthetic hands

NWO Wetenschap/YouTube

Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) researchers designed laser-cutting 3D-printed prosthetic hands for Ukranian war victims. Thanks to laser-cutting technology, war victims get their prosthetic limbs more easily. These prosthetic hands are in use in India, and Indian company Vispala donated 350 of Smit's 3D-printed prosthetic hands to war victims in Ukraine, according to the TU Delft.

Designed by biomedical engineer Gerwin Smit, the so-called “Hundred Dollar Hand” is very cheap to produce. Smit's artificial hand offers a sturdy and trustworthy option because 80 percent of persons who require a prosthetic hand reside in nations with few resources.

As reported by 3D Natives, Smit was thrilled with the gift and is eager to continue the humanitarian advancement with the Movendi Foundation, which supports disadvantaged people in poor nations.

“I’m happy that we can contribute to this wonderful initiative. And I’m also hoping that with help from the Movendi Foundation, we can raise enough money to make another donation to Ukraine,” Smit said.

Vispala's donations

Vispala, an Indian company established in Kolkata, is dedicated to providing the best value-based design and technology for prosthetic devices that enable human mobility, 3D-printed sockets and covers for prosthetic devices, and assistive robotics.

Since 2018, we have employed cutting-edge additive manufacturing technology to reimagine prosthetics and orthotics. With our exceptional P&O and 3D printing skills, practitioners may build their businesses more quickly and provide better prosthetic and orthotic user experiences.

Vispala made the design suitable for manufacturing last year, and several hundred have been created and distributed around India since 2021.

Additive manufacturing in prosthetics

Patients and manufacturers benefit the most from additive manufacturing. Because the manufacturing process is based on individual scan data for each patient, 3D-printed prostheses and orthoses are optimally matched to the wearer's anatomy and needs.

As you might be familiar, the Polish company Sygnis SA produced a 3D-printed skull through additive manufacturing, which was essential to the success of the newborn baby's neurological operation. Following an urgent appeal for assistance from doctors at the enable Polska Foundation and surgeons at the Upper Silesian Centre of Child Health, a life-saving 1:1 model of the newborn's skull was created.

More about Vispala

Specializing in 3D-printed orthotics and prosthetics, Vispala Technologies is happy to provide people with disabilities with cutting-edge solutions that restore their mobility and enhance their quality of life. Vispala has demonstrated its dedication to highly effective and reasonably priced upper limb solutions for individuals with upper limb mobility disabilities. Vispala's mission is to build successful products with world-class benchmarks but with local factors in mind.

