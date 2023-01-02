ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

US to build Over the Horizon Radar to surveil the South China Sea

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evHnh_0k0rxtiP00
US Navy Over-the-Horizon Radar

The U.S. Navy recently approved a contract for the construction of reinforced concrete pads and foundations for installing a tactical Over-the-Horizon Radar (OTHR) on the Republic of Palau, the Department of Defense (DoD) said in a press release about awarded contracts.

The Republic of Palau is an archipelago of over 500 islands covering 177 square miles (459 sq km). With a population of just over 18,000 people, the country has a military relationship with the U.S., per the 1994 Compacts of Free Association (COFA) agreement.

The U.S. military uses the Palau islands for a range of military exercises. Last year's exercises featured the Patriot Missile Defense system, the most advanced air defense equipment in the U.S. arsenal. The U.S. island territory of Guam is located about 800 miles (1,295 km) away from Palau, and installing a Tactical Mobile Over-the-Horizon Radar, or TACMOR in the region will increase the surveillance capabilities of the U.S. forces in the area manifold.

How does Over-the-Horizon Radar work?

Conventionally, there are two types of OTHR that can be deployed, a skywave and a surface wave. Both systems were used during the Cold War era but lost their importance to modern-day radars, which are highly sensitive within their ranges.

With changing geopolitical situations and advances in computing capabilities, the OTHR is set to make a comeback as it can address the limitations of range in current radars. The range for OTHRs can extend into thousands of miles as it consists of an extensive array of antennae spread out over an area, with the transmission and receiving equipment placed geographically away from each other.

The skywave type of OTHR works by bouncing off radio waves in the ionosphere. The radio waves travel to the coverage area and return the same after hitting their targets on the ground. The angle at which these waves hit the ionosphere determines their range; therefore, the radar's placement in relation to the targeted coverage area is important.

Most Popular

The surface wave OTHR uses the conductivity of oceanic waters and the ability of radiowaves to bend around the curvature of the Earth to scan relatively closer areas. Such a system is helpful in tracking ships, low-flying aircraft, and cruise missiles fired below the radar horizon.

Together, the two types of OTHR can be an effective tool to monitor contested areas for adversarial activity, look for signs of hypersonic missiles, ships, and aircraft, and serve as an early warning system, The Drive said in its report.

When will it be ready?

The TACMOR initiative has been in the works since 2017 and assumes greater importance as China looks to flex its muscles in the South China Sea, and the threat from North Korea continues to rise.

The U.S. Navy has allocated $118 million for the project, which also includes communication infrastructure that will transmit the data from the OTHR to an off-site operations control center responsible for transmitting the real-time data to U.S. and allied forces, as per mission requirements.

The work on the TACMOr is expected to be completed by 2026.

For You

Elena D'Onghia, an associate professor at UW–Madison, has proposed a new concept for a Halbach Torus (HaT) to help protect astronauts from cosmic radiation.

| 7/27/2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21d4VO_0k0rxtiP00

Sade Agard| 11/8/2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WvcWx_0k0rxtiP00

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

Space race: NASA chief warns that China could claim territory on the Moon

The race to the Moon between the United States and China is becoming increasingly fierce, and the next two years could determine who wins. During an interview with Politico, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson warned that if China were to win the space race, it may establish territory on the Moon and dominate the areas rich in minerals and other resources or even block other countries from making a lunar journey.
SlashGear

The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever

The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Marine In U.S. History

How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
americanmilitarynews.com

Iranian ship tries blinding 2 US Navy ships, gets ‘dangerously close’ to them

An Iranian military patrol boat came dangerously close to two U.S. Navy ships in international waters Monday night and apparently tried to blind them with a spotlight, according to a U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) press release. CENTCOM called it “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct as the U.S. passed through the Strait...
The US Sun

China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn

CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
Washington Examiner

China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
WASHINGTON STATE
TechSpot

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
ARIZONA STATE
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future

With more than three quarters of a trillion dollars spent annually, no nation has a military budget even close to the size of The United States. Over one-third of that budget goes toward research and development of weapons systems. To determine America’s future weapons, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Department of Defense Budget Request. […]
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
133K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy