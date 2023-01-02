ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?

By Ellen Bacca
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnErP_0k0rxAR400

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.

The blizzard of 1978 will always stand as a landmark.

That being said, I wanted to do an Ask Ellen article to open up the discussion about our most recent blizzard and the many ways it compares and differed from the historic storm. Below is a single image from each of the two storms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGBOE_0k0rxAR400
A car buried in Allegan County by the blizzard of 2022. (Courtesy Kris Gallagher)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSQHU_0k0rxAR400
FILE – A man digging out his car following the blizzard of 1978.
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?

BLIZZARD OF ’78 HAD FAR LESS LEAD TIME

Meteorology and the science of forecasting has gotten massively better since the 1970s and 1980s. This shouldn’t be a surprise: Just think of how much our cell phones have advanced in the last decade.

The Blizzard of 1978 came with almost no warning. In fact, it was so hard-hitting it snowed in one of the most well-known meteorologists at the time, Craig Woods. Luckily, Bill Steffen was stranded at the TV station, where he continued to do weather updates and became a West Michigan household name.

Sign up for the Storm Team 8 daily forecast newsletter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hr98m_0k0rxAR400
Copy of Bill Steffen’s weather forecast the morning of January 26, 1978.

The blizzard of 2022 had much more lead time. In fact, meteorologists were mentioning the potential of a “bigger impact” storm about a week before it hit the nation, allowing stores to stock up and sell out, travelers to change or cancel their plans, and crews to be fully stocked and staffed. Road crews were able to plan their responses and make a plan for clearing the streets.

This longer lead time almost certainly lessened death toll in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRF7b_0k0rxAR400
12z European model forecast for 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

SNOWFALL RATES/TOTALS HIT DIFFERENT PLACES HARDER

In 2022, the Blizzard was almost exclusively a lake-effect event, meaning different areas were likely impacted worse than in the blizzard of 1978.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0WrE_0k0rxAR400

Grand Rapids saw a higher storm total snow from the blizzard of 2022, with the total amount coming in at 22.5 inches, but the blizzard of 1978 dropped snow at a higher rate and in less time. According to Steffen, 16.1 inches of snow fell in just 24 hours in Grand Rapids during the blizzard of 1978, which still stands as the highest single day snow total. The final snow total in Grand Rapids was 19.5 inches.

Storm Team 8 forecast

This quick-hitting aspect of the blizzard of 1978 was what likely accounted for so many stranded motorists on the roads and a higher death toll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mI18T_0k0rxAR400

In Muskegon, the five-day storm total snowfall during the blizzard of 1978 came in at a whopping 36.4 inches. The blizzard of 2022 produced much less snow for Muskegon, with only about 5 to 12 inches.

Allegan and Ottawa counties, just south of Muskegon, saw 14 to 20 inches.

SNOW TYPE WAS LIKELY DIFFERENT

This is a harder point to make but an important one. Not all snow is created equally. Water content can have a big impact on how difficult snow is to shovel or how easily the snow is subjected to blowing and drifting. While both storms featured a mixture of system-snow and lake effect snow, the blizzard of 2022 likely had a lot more of the “small dendrite” snow due to the much colder air.

During the blizzard of 1978, the average air temperature was 24 degrees; During the blizzard of 2022 the average air temperature was 15 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TnJjO_0k0rxAR400
Blizzard comparison by NWS Grand Rapids. “What we found was that the recent storm had more snow, colder temperatures, and similar winds to the infamous 1978 storm. It also lasted longer. However, there was more snow on the ground when the 1978 storm began and the snow depth of 27 inches inches after the storm was 10 inches more than our recent storm, resulting in deeper drifts.”
Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 29, 2022

While winds were reported to have gust in other states as high as 60 to 70 mph during the blizzard of 1978, the average gust speed locally was around 46 mph. The blizzard of 2022 produced gusts of 50 to 60 mph in Michigan and was the clear leader in “number of blizzard hours.” Muskegon saw the most hours under a blizzard, coming in at 12. South Haven, Kalamazoo, Holland, Grand Rapids and Muskegon all officially reported several hours of blizzard conditions.

BOTH PRODUCED HIGH DEATH TOLLS NATIONALLY

Both storm systems were quite large. The blizzard of 2022 swept down from the Plains, leaving the highest death count in winter-savvy Buffalo, New York. The blizzard of 1978 slammed New England and moved “backwards” into Michigan and Ohio, leaving the highest death count in Ohio.

Total deaths from the Blizzard of 2022 have reached 65 , according to CNBC, most of which were in western New York where at least 40 are confirmed dead according to the AP . In Michigan, blizzard-related deaths are trickling in. WLNS, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Lansing, reported police were investigating eight weather-related deaths in mid-Michigan, including an incident where three people died after being found dead in the snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04k0K7_0k0rxAR400
Surface pressure map on Dec. 23, 2022, showing the deep surface pressure of the blizzard of 2022 storm.

At least 70 people were presumed dead due to the blizzard of 1978. Most of these deaths were reported in Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app

“This included 5 in Kentucky, 11 in Indiana and 51 in Ohio. Of the Ohio fatalities, 22 were the result of exposure as individuals abandoned their stranded vehicles or homes with no heat. Thirteen individuals died from the cold while trapped inside their vehicles, and another 13 died inside their homes after losing power and heat. Two others died in buildings that collapsed under the weight of heavy snow,” the NWS said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHVw8_0k0rxAR400
Map showing the deep surface pressure and placement of the blizzard of 1978. (Courtesy NWS)

BOTTOM LINE

The storm of 1978 will always stand as a legacy storm. It is by far one of the worst in recent West Michigan history and had a lasting impact. The storm “impact” was also much more uniformly felt by the community.

Recovery from the blizzard of 2022 in West Michigan was much faster than the blizzard from 1978, but it did produce some of the harshest conditions we’ve seen in years, if not decades, for some. The storm “impact” was not as uniformly intense for everyone in West Michigan. In some areas it was harsher than the Blizzard of 1978; in some areas, tamer.

Both storms remind us how powerful and deadly the atmosphere can be.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 30

AMERICA FIRST@??
2d ago

It doesn’t. These cry babies would have never survived 78… As for Buffalo.. this is standard. You choose to live there you deal with it. Nuff said?

Reply(1)
27
Old White Dude
2d ago

We got about 16 inches. Roads were bad too. But the only people saying this was worse than 78 probably weren’t alive then or too young to remember it.

Reply(1)
15
dems@educated idiots
2d ago

Let’s be real in 1978. We did not have the technology and the machinery and the power that we have today so these Jen Z and millennials can shove it. They don’t know what it was like in 78 to not have all the happy things they got now.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
MONROE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Winter is on hold for Michigan, but for how long?

True harsh winter cold isn’t in the scene for Michigan for this week. Let’s look at the really long-term data to see if severe cold is showing up anytime soon. The two best computer models for a general forecast of temperatures are the European Medium Range Weather Forecast Model (Euro for short) and the Global Forecast System (GFS) from NOAA. Both of these models give us a temperature anomaly forecast out to 15 or 16 days. While this type of forecast doesn’t give us an exact high temperature forecast, it gives us an idea whether we will top out in the teens, 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s. So it gives us Michiganders a general idea of whether we would call the weather really cold or not too harsh.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michiganders increasingly moving out of state, study shows

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, more people moved out of Michigan to other states instead of moving in, according to an annual migration study conducted by Atlas Van Lines, a national moving company. The study, which has been published since 1993, tracks the nation's...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Take A Look At This Abandoned West Michigan Factory

They're just sitting corpses waiting for nature to take back over the land at this point. You'll probably be able to find a few abandoned factories here in Michigan as well. This one still has some equipment from its time still around. West Michigan Factory. Take a look below at...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Is Michigan prepared to be a climate refuge?

In a not-so-distant future, it’s possible that places like Houston, Texas could have summers that feel more like Pakistan. It’s part of the way our planet is transforming due to climate change, and some areas will be more affected than others. While the South could be too hot...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?

People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
MICHIGAN STATE
plymouthvoice.com

Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom

Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hour Detroit Magazine

Unique Cold-Weather Recreation Experiences in Michigan

With nearly 3,300 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, 3,000 miles of cross-country ski trails, more than 6,500 miles of interconnected snowmobile trails, and 51 ski and snowboarding areas boasting a total of 260 lifts and nearly 1,000 runs, Michigan’s “Water-Winter Wonderland” nickname is well deserved. Ready to become immersed in one of Michigan’s unique cold-weather experiences? […] The post Unique Cold-Weather Recreation Experiences in Michigan appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?

It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

'Springlike' weather to arrive Tuesday in southeast Michigan

Southeast Michigan will start the week with mild, "springlike" weather as a warm front lifts through the area later Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 40’s before dropping to the upper 30’s overnight. The area will...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcmu.org

Michigan population expected to rise over next decades, but not evenly

Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades, with growth concentrated in certain areas. Gabriel Ehrlich heads up the group of economists at the University of Michigan. He says growth is expected in a band of counties from the suburban Detroit area, west through Lansing and on to the Grand Rapids region. Ehrlich and other economists say there also will be population growth in the Traverse City to Petoskey region.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Seen any wild turkeys? Michigan's DNR wants to know about it

This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy