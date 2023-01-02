'It was World War III': Neighbor describes horror of being trapped in rubble of apparent gas explosion

Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Driver Trapped In Car For 300 Miles After Cruise Control Gets Stuck On, Brakes Fail
A Chinese driver is relieved to have gotten out of a tricky situation without any injuries. The motorist, identified by AutoHome as one Mr. Luo, was at the wheel of a Haval H6 when the cruise control became stuck on and the brakes failed. Luo was driving the H6 crossover,...
Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE
An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
Brazilian mom dies when firework explodes in clothes on New Year’s Eve
A Brazilian mom died on New Year’s Eve when a firework got lodged into her clothes and exploded, according to reports. Video captured the tragic death of 38-year-old mother of two Elisangela Tinem, as the firework exploded on the beach in Sao Paolo, killing her in front of her two children, the Daily Mail reported. In the clips, crowds of people are watching fireworks on the beach when the camera turns to show an explosion. “I saw a huge flash just as it turned midnight and I was hugging my mum and then everyone started screaming,” one witness told a local newspaper, according to the Mail. “I saw a woman lying on the ground bleeding when I went to look and the boy who was with her was also on the ground.” The firework did not belong to Tinem or her family, prompting local police to investigate the incident as a homicide, the report said. “I cannot believe what has happened,” one family member posted on social media. “My love to all the family. Please God comfort your hearts at this awful time. I am praying for you.”
Teen emergency lands plane carrying his family: ‘My grandma was crying’
Brock Peters, 18, was flying his family to breakfast in California when he had to put his blossoming skills as a pilot to the ultimate test.Mr Peters was piloting a single-engine plane over a mountain pass on Monday morning when he heard a concerning noise from the engine, according to KTLA.The teen told CBS Los Angeles on Tuesday that he and his family were "coming through the pass and I hear a ‘boom’ and then I lose all my engine power."Without power to the engines, he knew the safest thing for him to do would be to make an emergency...
Inside abandoned church home to mysterious tomb untouched for more than a century – and it’s hiding a terrifying secret
AN explorer discovered a mysterious tomb complete with its creepy contents when he was photographing an abandoned church. Photographer Ben James made the shocking discovery in North Northamptonshire, when he came across the human remains by accident. When placing his camera, the tripod leaned and fell through into a family...
Vietnamese boy, 10, trapped in 35-metre concrete pillar on New Year’s Eve dies
A 10-year-old boy who fell inside a narrow open shaft of a concrete pile in Vietnam on New Year’s Eve has died, reported state media.More than 200 rescuers had been working round the clock to free Ly Hao Nam from the 35-metre-long support pillar. But hopes for the boy’s survival began to diminish even as the government pressed soldiers, engineering experts and specialised equipment to pull the concrete pillar from the ground before cutting it to bring the boy out.“The authorities have determined that the victim has died and are trying to recover his body for the funeral,” said Doan...
BBC
'Limited hope' Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar will survive
There is "limited" hope over rescuing a 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who has been trapped in a concrete pillar for three days, rescuers say. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (12-inch) wide shaft of the pillar while looking for scrap metal in southern Vietnam on New Year's Eve. Soldiers...
Hope fades for boy, 10, trapped inside deep pit in Vietnam
More than 200 rescuers in Vietnam have been working round the clock to free a 10-year-old boy who fell inside a narrow open shaft of a concrete pile on New Year's Eve as hopes of his survival started to diminish.Ly Hao Nam, along with his friends, was searching for scrap metal at a bridge construction site in the southern province of Dong Thap when he fell into the pile on Saturday.The government pressed soldiers, engineering experts and specialised equipment on Tuesday to pull the 35-metre-long concrete pillar from the ground before cutting it to bring the boy out.Le Hoang Bao,...
Inside new brand of £30m doomsday bunkers with decontamination unit and helipad as Putin threatens to nuke the West
A BRAND new range of £30million doomsday bunkers kitted out with decontamination pods and helipads have been unveiled. As Putin continues to threaten to nuke the West, the ultra rich can now fork out millions to protect themselves and their billions from a nuclear war or future apocalyptic pandemics.
Death by Tire, Gas and Fire
Have you ever heard of death by necklacing? Necklacing is when an individual has a tire placed around his or her neck. Gasoline would then be poured on this person. He or she is then mercilessly set on fire. Sometimes, the person's hands were chopped off or tied behind their backs to ensure no escaping this death.(https://allthatsinteresting.com/necklacing).
