4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
abcnews4.com
New apartment complex groundbreaking at Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Aventon Companies, a multi-family real estate developer, announced the groundbreaking of its newest development in Charleston. Aventon Bees Ferry will house 394 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across 30 acres at the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. The company calls the new...
abcnews4.com
Funeral to be held for late attorney David Aylor on Sunday in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Funeral arrangements are in place for late Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor. A service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Seacoast Church, located at 750 Long Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant, at 3 p.m. Aylor will be laid to rest following the service in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens on Mathis Ferry Road.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Wine + Food Board name new Executive Director
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a national search, the Charleston Wine + Food Board of Directors has announced that Alyssa Maute Smith will be the festival’s new Executive Director. Smith, a native Charlestonian stepped into the interim role last April following a six-year stint as the festival’s Marketing...
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant police department prepares for holiday weekend
Mount Pleasant, SC (WCIV) — The new year's eve celebrations start on Saturday. But, On Friday the Mount Pleasant police department is putting out extra patrols. They are holding traffic safety checkpoints. The locations:. Ben Sawyer between Chuck Dawley and Mc Cants (11 pm-midnight) W Coleman Blvd between Lansing...
abcnews4.com
CPD & City of Charleston work to improve downtown safety with updated ordinance
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Making Downtown Charleston safer is the goal behind an updated ordinance. The ordinance applies to the city's roughly 100 bars and restaurants that serve alcohol past midnight. The update comes after a busy 2022 for Charleston Police Department officers. “We had a number of incidents...
abcnews4.com
Looking for CPR training? Here's when and where you can take classes in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation training, or CPR, is on the minds of many following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football less than 48 hours ago. Hamlin was involved in a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Seconds later, he fell...
abcnews4.com
French Bulldog abandoned in N. Charleston still recovering, not 100%, animal society says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Good news for the Charleston Animal Society's "Betty." The little dog was found in a box outside of the shelter before Christmas, abandoned with health issues. But, now the Charleston Animal Society said Betty is back to herself. She is feeling better, but they're...
abcnews4.com
'Generous and helpful spirit': Non-profit owner speaks on David Aylor's passing
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — A local attorney known for his legal prowess and charitable work is being remembered. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirms David Aylor died at his home Monday. David Aylor began practicing law in South Carolina in 2007. After working in the 9th circuit solicitor’s...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Paws welcomes new executive director
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Dorchester Paws announced the addition of a new Executive Director in Burt Connelly. He is a Summerville resident and College of Charleston graduate. The addition of Connelly is one that the shelter is excited to announce. “On behalf of the Board of Directors,...
abcnews4.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on Stuart Engals Blvd Thursday and Friday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — From Thursday night until Friday morning, Mount Pleasant Waterworks will be operating at night to install a force main at 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard. Work will occur between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should be cautious driving through the area,...
abcnews4.com
HYLO trainers say sticking to New Year's resolution to improve health is possible
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Most New Year's Eve resolutions usually include efforts to work on your health. And while hanging to those resolutions a month in-- they're not impossible to keep. Corey Skinner, a trainer and coach with HYLO Fitness in Mount Pleasant, advises, "if you set a...
abcnews4.com
Colleton County Fire-Rescue saves structure on Combahee Road
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On New Year's Day, Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Combahee Road at 3:23 in the morning. A fire alarm activation was received by 911 followed by a call about a residence fire. Upon arriving at the "...
abcnews4.com
Downtown businesses weigh in on updated ordinance now in effect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The new year brings new regulations to downtown Charleston bars and restaurants. To make the area safer, in September, Charleston City Council unanimously approved updates to a current ordinance. The updates apply to businesses that sell alcohol past midnight. “Downtown Charleston has seen tremendous volume...
abcnews4.com
'We all have an obligation to help': 90-year-old blood donor saves lives, inspires others
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The holidays are synonymous with giving, whether that’s gifts for your family and friends, or buying presents and food for those in need. While many people may feel tired of opening their wallets, the Red Cross is asking you to give the gift of life to start this new year.
abcnews4.com
David Aylor colleagues share memories, speak on his professional & personal legacy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Tributes are still pouring in after the unexpected death of local attorney David Aylor. He was found dead in his Charleston home on Monday morning. The attorney known for his legal prowess and charitable work is being remembered now by colleagues. "It is a...
abcnews4.com
Detectives seeking information on stolen Awendaw trailer
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public’s help to a locate a trailer that was stolen from the Awendaw area. The trailer was stolen during the holidays, according to authorities. The 31-foot 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL was taken 8522...
abcnews4.com
Breeze Airways offering January sale to 16 different destinations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Breeze Airways is starting 2023 with a sale that includes 16 different cities. The sale which runs through January 5, for travel from January 11 through February 14 has fares starting as low as $39 one way. The list of cities and deals in the...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed in wheelchair on East Bay Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department said the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair complied with officers. According to CPD, the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time. On Tuesday, Jan...
abcnews4.com
More than 25 companies to participate in virtual Charleston-area career fair on Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — JobFairX is hosting a virtual career fair on Thursday aimed at giving job seekers a chance at a new career. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will involve more than 25 employers, including Comcast, Anthem, Dell Technologies, State Farm Insurance, Johnson & Johnson and more.
abcnews4.com
Prominent Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor found dead in home: Coroner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to ABC News 4. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
