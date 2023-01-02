ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

New apartment complex groundbreaking at Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Aventon Companies, a multi-family real estate developer, announced the groundbreaking of its newest development in Charleston. Aventon Bees Ferry will house 394 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across 30 acres at the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. The company calls the new...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Wine + Food Board name new Executive Director

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a national search, the Charleston Wine + Food Board of Directors has announced that Alyssa Maute Smith will be the festival’s new Executive Director. Smith, a native Charlestonian stepped into the interim role last April following a six-year stint as the festival’s Marketing...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mount Pleasant police department prepares for holiday weekend

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCIV) — The new year's eve celebrations start on Saturday. But, On Friday the Mount Pleasant police department is putting out extra patrols. They are holding traffic safety checkpoints. The locations:. Ben Sawyer between Chuck Dawley and Mc Cants (11 pm-midnight) W Coleman Blvd between Lansing...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws welcomes new executive director

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Dorchester Paws announced the addition of a new Executive Director in Burt Connelly. He is a Summerville resident and College of Charleston graduate. The addition of Connelly is one that the shelter is excited to announce. “On behalf of the Board of Directors,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Colleton County Fire-Rescue saves structure on Combahee Road

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On New Year's Day, Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Combahee Road at 3:23 in the morning. A fire alarm activation was received by 911 followed by a call about a residence fire. Upon arriving at the "...
abcnews4.com

Downtown businesses weigh in on updated ordinance now in effect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The new year brings new regulations to downtown Charleston bars and restaurants. To make the area safer, in September, Charleston City Council unanimously approved updates to a current ordinance. The updates apply to businesses that sell alcohol past midnight. “Downtown Charleston has seen tremendous volume...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Detectives seeking information on stolen Awendaw trailer

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public’s help to a locate a trailer that was stolen from the Awendaw area. The trailer was stolen during the holidays, according to authorities. The 31-foot 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL was taken 8522...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies woman hit and killed in wheelchair on East Bay Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department said the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair complied with officers. According to CPD, the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time. On Tuesday, Jan...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Prominent Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor found dead in home: Coroner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to ABC News 4. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy