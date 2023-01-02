Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-TermIBWAABoston, MA
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Quincy police investigating rollover crash at rotary
QUINCY, Mass — Quincy Police are investigating a rollover crash at a rotary. Police say a call came in a little before 1:30 a.m. for a rollover crash at the Fore River Rotary. Three ambulances were called to the scene, and three people were transported to the hospital but...
NECN
2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home
Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
NECN
Woman Stabbed During Road Rage Incident in Quincy
At least two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, that resulted in one person being stabbed. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found the vehicles involved had stopped and an altercation occurred near Bay State Road.
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
Firefighters battle fire at former home of missing Cohasset mom
COHASSET, Mass- — Firefighters responded to Jerusalem Road in Cohasset Friday afternoon after a large fire erupted at a home. Around 2:15 p.m., Cohasset Fire and Police responded to 725 Jerusalem Road and smoke was seen coming from the attic of the home. Cohasset crews struck a second alarm shortly after arriving on the scene.
liveboston617.org
Investigation Underway After Gunshot Victim Walks Into Emergency Room
At approximately 19:00 hours on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, Milton Police officers alongside Boston Police officers from District E-5 received reports of a man who was shot. Sources say the victim took himself to the emergency room at Beth Israel Hospital in Milton. At the hospital, sources report that the...
NECN
Boston Driver Severely Injured When 2 Trucks Crash in Kittery, Maine
A man was seriously injured after two trucks crashed in Kittery, Maine, on Thursday morning, officials said. A box truck that was traveling southbound on the Maine Turnpike rear-ended a fully loaded cement truck near the New Hampshire border, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The box truck's...
NECN
Swampscott Residents Find Swastika Spray Painted on Sidewalk: ‘Really Upsetting'
Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti that was discovered spray painted on a sidewalk in Swampscott, Massachusetts. The Swampscott Police Department says the incident occurred Friday afternoon on a sidewalk in the area of Redington Street and Forest Avenue. Video from the scene showed several white markings on both the sidewalk and street where the two roads meet.
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
NECN
Lithium Batteries Blamed for ‘Labor Intensive' Fire at Brockton Home
A fire was burning at a home in Brockton, Massachusetts early Friday morning, after crews spent the better part of the overnight battling the flames. The fire, which Brockton's fire chief blamed on lithium ion batteries in the basement, was at a 2.5 story wood house on Bartlett Street. Heavy...
Man arrested after 60-year-old woman wounded by shooting on MBTA bus
A 33-year-old man is now facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm) charge, along with other firearm-related charges. A 33-year-old man is facing charges after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus outside of Andrew Station last week. MBTA Transit Police arrested Dason Alves of...
NECN
Transit Police Arrest Man in Connection to Woman Shot on MBTA Bus
MBTA Transit Police arrested a man seen in a surveillance image after a woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston on Friday. Authorities arrested 33-year-old Dason Alves from Dorchester and charged him with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon and other charges. The MBTA...
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for missing 15-year-old Boston girl
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 15-year-old Kiara Montalvo, who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston. Kiara is a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs...
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police make arrest after man allegedly threatens clerk, demands money and cigarettes
Fall River Police made an arrest Friday evening after a man allegedly made threats, demands, and caused damage. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Ruby’s Convenience Store, 1737 Bay Street, in response to a report of an armed robbery. During his investigation,...
whdh.com
Drugged driver arrested in Duxbury after leading police on two overnight pursuits
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A drugged driver who led police on two overnight pursuits was arrested after Troopers used a tire deflation device to stop his vehicle on Route 3 in Duxbury. State Police say they took Michael J. Goncalves, 25, of Plymouth into custody after he lost control of...
Shots fired, car struck after possible road rage incident in Auburn
AUBURN ― A vehicle was struck by gunfire Tuesday morning on West Street, after the two people inside witnessed a possible road rage incident, police said. The two people were traveling south at around 6:50 a.m. when they noticed a white truck and a gold sport utility vehicle, possibly a Ford Escape, driving...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault
At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Comments / 5