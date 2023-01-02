Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.

COHASSET, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO