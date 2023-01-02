ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

NECN

2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home

Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
NECN

Woman Stabbed During Road Rage Incident in Quincy

At least two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, that resulted in one person being stabbed. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found the vehicles involved had stopped and an altercation occurred near Bay State Road.
QUINCY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames

Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
COHASSET, MA
liveboston617.org

Investigation Underway After Gunshot Victim Walks Into Emergency Room

At approximately 19:00 hours on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, Milton Police officers alongside Boston Police officers from District E-5 received reports of a man who was shot. Sources say the victim took himself to the emergency room at Beth Israel Hospital in Milton. At the hospital, sources report that the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Driver Severely Injured When 2 Trucks Crash in Kittery, Maine

A man was seriously injured after two trucks crashed in Kittery, Maine, on Thursday morning, officials said. A box truck that was traveling southbound on the Maine Turnpike rear-ended a fully loaded cement truck near the New Hampshire border, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The box truck's...
KITTERY, ME
NECN

Swampscott Residents Find Swastika Spray Painted on Sidewalk: ‘Really Upsetting'

Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti that was discovered spray painted on a sidewalk in Swampscott, Massachusetts. The Swampscott Police Department says the incident occurred Friday afternoon on a sidewalk in the area of Redington Street and Forest Avenue. Video from the scene showed several white markings on both the sidewalk and street where the two roads meet.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police

WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
WHITMAN, MA
NECN

Transit Police Arrest Man in Connection to Woman Shot on MBTA Bus

MBTA Transit Police arrested a man seen in a surveillance image after a woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston on Friday. Authorities arrested 33-year-old Dason Alves from Dorchester and charged him with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon and other charges. The MBTA...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search

SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police ask for help in search for missing 15-year-old Boston girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 15-year-old Kiara Montalvo, who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston. Kiara is a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault

At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

