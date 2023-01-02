You may or may not have heard the word “triple-demic” floating around. What makes up the triple-demic is COVID-19, the bane of everyone’s existence for the past three years, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and they’ve been overwhelming many hospitals. RSV, according to Yale Medicine, is a highly contagious respiratory virus that causes cold symptoms. Most children are exposed to RSV by the time they turn two-years-old, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, many young children haven’t been exposed to the virus, until now, since COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and people are more comfortable congregating without wearing masks.

GLEN COVE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO