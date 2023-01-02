Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
City Council steps up pressure in NOPD’s chief replacement fight
The New Orleans City Council Thursday is expected to unanimously approve a resolution calling on Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hire a neutral third party for a nationwide search for a permanent police chief, according to documents obtained by Gambit. The resolution, co-authored by all seven members, is the latest move...
NOLA.com
Here are the captains, royalty for the 2023 Carnival season in Jefferson Parish
Jefferson Parish kicked off its Carnival season with a procession of 2023 krewe captains and royalty before Wednesday's Parish Council meeting. Parades in Jefferson Parish begin Feb. 5. Mardi Gras is Feb. 21. Here's who was honored:. Krewe of Argus:. Captain Robert DeViney. Allison Langhetee – Queen Argus XXXVIII.
Carter: Minds changing in favor of recall as deadline looms
Eileen Carter noted that some people who originally doubted the campaign effort’s mission and/or its chance to succeed have changed their minds. She also says some voters who originally were on the fence about the recall have signed the petition.
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras opener: Fools rule Covington on Jan. 7
The St. John Fools of Misrule are ready to set the north shore ablaze on Twelfth Night. The madcap organization in Covington will unleash their particular style of revelry on the unsuspecting streets on Jan. 7, led by their one float holding the recently crowned Lord of Fools. As a special treat, there will be 10 flambeaux carriers to mark the path, plus the Big Fun Brass Band.
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Richard's Disposal explains the issues behind its faltering garbage collections, soda is no longer allowed with kid's meals under a now effective New Orleans ordinance, Aldi opens a Metairie location and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Did you know...
lafourchegazette.com
Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge
With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
NOLA.com
Endymion parade's starting spot in doubt; deal possible to allow krewe to roll on Orleans Avenue
The enormous Krewe of Endymion parade, which customarily begins on Orleans Avenue at the edge of City Park, is currently set to run on a shortened route in 2023 that would chop off eight blocks on Orleans and begin at the corner of Orleans and South Carrollton Avenue, according to a City Hall spokesperson.
NOLA.com
Edwin Lombard, longtime Orleans clerk and appeals court judge, retires after 49 years
Edwin Lombard was a 12-year-old boy growing up in Algiers when he got the nickname “Pokey.”. It was 1959, and Lombard was a young pal of Blaine Kern, the parade-maker with a float den by the Black playground in Algiers. Lombard attended All Saints School, where Kern was putting on the spring festival.
Ukrainian siblings going to school in New Orleans welcomed with open arms by community
NEW ORLEANS — When an education advisor to students in Ukraine called a contact in New Orleans for help, two school communities responded with open arms. Students, parents, principals, and teachers were ready and willing to help a brother and sister whose high school education was disrupted by the war with Russia.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish schools damaged by tornado reopen
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Two Jefferson Parish schools reopened Wednesday after the campuses were badly damaged by a tornado. West Jefferson High School and Marrero Middle School reopened Wednesday after both campuses spent nearly three weeks cleaning up debris and making repairs. Students also were out of school for...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses spate of violent crime to start 2023
With the new year off to a violent start in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed the city's crime problem at a press conference on Wednesday. "We know that this violence impacts all of us. Definitely, close to home, in our neighborhoods and the like, and I say close to home, because I’m not leaving myself out of that equation, it impacts us all," said Cantrell.
an17.com
Robert's historic building receives Main Street restoration grant
A Ponchatoula business owner has been awarded a $9,200 grant to help with restoration of her historic building. Casey Robert, owner of 145 W. Pine Street in Ponchatoula, has been awarded a Louisiana Main Street grant to help with restoration of the structure. Purchased by Robert earlier this year, the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans murders: See map of killings and neighborhood totals for 2023
At the start of 2023, New Orleans was considered to have the highest murder rate of any large city in the country. The dramatic surge of murders left the city with 265 murders in 2022,. than any year since before Hurricane Katrina. While many other large cities saw a decrease...
New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt
The New Orleans City Council, following the footsteps of other local governments in Cook County, Illinois, and Toledo, Ohio, passed a last-minute line item in early December to the city’s 2023 budget: a $1.3 million expenditure that is earmarked to be used to erase more than $100 million in medical debt for city residents. The […] The post New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity
Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity. Orleans Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, for hunting rabbits from moving vehicles, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)
WDSU
Hammond firefighters extinguish flames at church
HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters in Hammond battled a fire at a church Wednesday morning. According to the Hammond Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at Trinity Church off Pumpkin Center Road around 3 a.m. A fire was found in the back building behind the church. The fire is...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
NOLA.com
Price tag for New Orleans jail building soars; here's how much it could now cost taxpayers
New Orleans officials are planning to go back to square one on the contracting process for a controversial expansion of the city's jail, after the sole bid for the project came in well over budget. The only proposal for a special needs annex to the Orleans Justice Center came in...
