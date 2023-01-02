ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

NOLA.com

City Council steps up pressure in NOPD’s chief replacement fight

The New Orleans City Council Thursday is expected to unanimously approve a resolution calling on Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hire a neutral third party for a nationwide search for a permanent police chief, according to documents obtained by Gambit. The resolution, co-authored by all seven members, is the latest move...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mardi Gras opener: Fools rule Covington on Jan. 7

The St. John Fools of Misrule are ready to set the north shore ablaze on Twelfth Night. The madcap organization in Covington will unleash their particular style of revelry on the unsuspecting streets on Jan. 7, led by their one float holding the recently crowned Lord of Fools. As a special treat, there will be 10 flambeaux carriers to mark the path, plus the Big Fun Brass Band.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Richard's Disposal explains the issues behind its faltering garbage collections, soda is no longer allowed with kid's meals under a now effective New Orleans ordinance, Aldi opens a Metairie location and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Did you know...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge

With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish schools damaged by tornado reopen

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Two Jefferson Parish schools reopened Wednesday after the campuses were badly damaged by a tornado. West Jefferson High School and Marrero Middle School reopened Wednesday after both campuses spent nearly three weeks cleaning up debris and making repairs. Students also were out of school for...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses spate of violent crime to start 2023

With the new year off to a violent start in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed the city's crime problem at a press conference on Wednesday. "We know that this violence impacts all of us. Definitely, close to home, in our neighborhoods and the like, and I say close to home, because I’m not leaving myself out of that equation, it impacts us all," said Cantrell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Robert's historic building receives Main Street restoration grant

A Ponchatoula business owner has been awarded a $9,200 grant to help with restoration of her historic building. Casey Robert, owner of 145 W. Pine Street in Ponchatoula, has been awarded a Louisiana Main Street grant to help with restoration of the structure. Purchased by Robert earlier this year, the...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt

The New Orleans City Council, following the footsteps of other local governments in Cook County, Illinois, and Toledo, Ohio, passed a last-minute line item in early December to the city’s 2023 budget: a $1.3 million expenditure that is earmarked to be used to erase more than $100 million in medical debt for city residents. The […] The post New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity

Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity. Orleans Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, for hunting rabbits from moving vehicles, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hammond firefighters extinguish flames at church

HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters in Hammond battled a fire at a church Wednesday morning. According to the Hammond Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at Trinity Church off Pumpkin Center Road around 3 a.m. A fire was found in the back building behind the church. The fire is...
HAMMOND, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE

