Some Local Businesses Observing New Years Holiday Today
With New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, some places are observing the holiday today. All federal, county, and city government buildings are closed today. Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service is not operating as today, as all local post offices will be shut down and no mail will be delivered.
TROOP A, INDIANA NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY ENFORCEMENT PERIOD RESULTS
Members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit arrested thirteen motorists suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or combination of alcohol and drugs over the three-day New Year’s holiday enforcement period. Troopers also made 16 self-initiated criminal arrests. The following is a summary of crash and...
CALM DAY ON NEW YEAR’S DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
After a relatively quiet New Year’s Eve, it was even calmer on New Year’s Day for Indiana counties first responders. Only two calls were reported by Indiana County 911 on Sunday. The first was at 12:54 a.m., as the Black lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a dumpster fire. The dumpster was located at the Independent Baptist Church. Black Lick fire officials were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
Flood concerns rise in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rain has people in Fayette County keeping an eye on backyard creeks and streets that flood on a regular basis. In Uniontown, the raging waters of Red Stone Creek crept ever so close to its banks on Tuesday. Dave Carney's automotive shop is just a few feet away."On the other side of the creek wall, I have a paint marker system to where I have 1 through 5, like DEFCON 5,4,3. And we were at DEFCON 2 this morning. And we were almost at DEFCON 1."Carney's concern is well warranted based on years past."I've been here...
Overdoses in Clearfield County causing alarm
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County. This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday. According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing […]
Pa. men left dog tied outside around the Christmas freeze for 64 hours: report
This story has been updated to include information about the condition of the dog. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people are accused of abandoning a dog on Christmas Day and leaving it tied to a wooden post outside in freezing temperatures for two days in Clearfield County. As result...
Greensburg Police Searching for New Year's Day Burglar
Police in Westmoreland County are looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on New Year’s Day. City of Greensburg Police say the burglary happened at a a business in the early morning hours on Sunday.
DA, police warn scams becoming more sophisticated after resident tricked out of thousands of dollars
Law enforcement officials are warning of a telephone scam after a resident was tricked out of thousands of dollars. The victim said the spoofed number appeared to be PNC Bank. The caller, who identified themselves as “Matthew,” alerted the victim to fraudulent charges on their account and knew the last few digits on the victim’s debit card. The caller said the bank would be issuing a new card and asked for the victim’s PIN.
Pittsburgh Weather: Flood warning issued for several counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A flood warning is in effect for areas south and southeast of Pittsburgh. The warning covers parts of Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 5:30 p.m.It's a soggy but unseasonably warm January Tuesday with highs soaring close to record territory this afternoon in the mid-60s. Pittsburgh's record high today is 65 set back in 1907. The steady rain today will taper to showers through the afternoon but we'll still have a chance to hear a few rumbles of thunder and watch for a bit of lightning tonight and tomorrow, which is rare for January in this region.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMore showers are on the way through Wednesday with highs again topping 60 degrees, but we will hover near the lower 60s all day before temps finally start to cool Thursday and Friday. By then, we'll drop back to near-normal highs in the upper 30s and have a chance for a few snowflakes to mix with rain mainly north near I-80 and east into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
Artist from Export proposes mural to cover Route 22 underpass graffiti
As pedestrians and cyclists on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail pass near the Cozy Inn Cutoff, they head underneath William Penn Highway, where the underpass is covered with all manner of graffiti. If Export native Christina Donahoe has her way, however, later this year, it will be covered with the largest...
Coroner: Autopsy scheduled after body found at Clearfield Co. park
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that a body was found at a local park Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body of a 41-year-old man was discovered at Woodland Park around 2:45 p.m. Shaffer-Snyder says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to Clearfield...
Visiting Headache Hill in Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County
I always love visiting new state parks, so I was excited when I finally had a chance to spend some time in Prince Gallitzin State Park in northern Cambria County, PA. And, while there are many fantastic spots to check out in this park, one of the best I uncovered during my visit is Headache Hill.
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
Charlie's Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company's locations in Butler County.
Family welcomes New Year’s Day Baby ‘Gracie’ at UPMC Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple welcomed their third baby just minutes into the New Year at UPMC Altoona. Max Glasson and Erin Vigne were overjoyed to meet their baby girl Gracie. She joined the world, and 2023, at just over 6.7 pounds at 12:16 am on January 1, 2023.
$150,000 stolen from Butler County fire company, police say; treasurer charged
A longtime member of a Butler County volunteer fire company is accused of making unapproved withdrawals from the company's bank account, totaling about $150,000. State police just announced the charges against 66-year-old William George. George is the treasurer of the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company in Buffalo Township. State police said...
Hit and run in Bedford County
Correction: It was previously reported that one person was killed in this crash. No person was killed. Initial information came from a Pennsylvania State Police report and has since been corrected. BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) a hit and run on I-99 in Clair Township sent multiple people to […]
Police charged Pa. man with false imprisonment of pizza delivery driver
Police charged a man for false imprisonment of a pizza delivery driver in Pa. Officers from the Johnstown police department responded to a call from Primo’s Pizza on Clinton Street in Cambria County on Dec. 15, where the store reported robbery, according to WJAC. According to the police, the...
Vehicle Slides on Icy Road, Into Oncoming Traffic on Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash in “inclement weather conditions” on Route 322. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 3, the occurred at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Historic Mt. Washington church to close permanently following New Year's Eve service
PITTSBURGH — A historic church in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood is closing its doors. The Grandview United Presbyterian Church on Grandview Avenue will officially close after its final service on New Year’s Eve. For the past few years, congregant Greg Barton said the church has been run...
