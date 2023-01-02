PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A flood warning is in effect for areas south and southeast of Pittsburgh. The warning covers parts of Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 5:30 p.m.It's a soggy but unseasonably warm January Tuesday with highs soaring close to record territory this afternoon in the mid-60s. Pittsburgh's record high today is 65 set back in 1907. The steady rain today will taper to showers through the afternoon but we'll still have a chance to hear a few rumbles of thunder and watch for a bit of lightning tonight and tomorrow, which is rare for January in this region.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMore showers are on the way through Wednesday with highs again topping 60 degrees, but we will hover near the lower 60s all day before temps finally start to cool Thursday and Friday. By then, we'll drop back to near-normal highs in the upper 30s and have a chance for a few snowflakes to mix with rain mainly north near I-80 and east into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO