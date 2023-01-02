Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
Could ‘NCIS’ Have a Tiva Return? – Michael Weatherly Hints at Possibility
NCIS fans could be in for a very happy new year after Michael Weatherly teased a return to the long-running CBS police procedural, including a potential Tony and Ziva reunion in 2023. Weatherly, who played Agent Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS from 2003 to 2016, hinted at the return in New...
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
tvinsider.com
Should This Be the Final Season of ‘NCIS’? (POLL)
If you’d asked us two years ago, we would’ve said that there was no way NCIS would continue without Mark Harmon, that his farewell episode as Leroy Jethro Gibbs would have to be either the series finale or at the very least in the last season. But then Harmon exited in Season 19 Episode 4, with Gibbs staying behind in Alaska after wrapping a case. The series has carried on without him and also continued to be a success. (Sure, the ratings aren’t what they used to be, with also a night change, but it’s still a hit.)
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Episode 9: [Spoiler] Dies in Shocking Mid-Season Finale
Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) was determined to take down suspected trafficker Sean O'Neal in the 'Chicago P.D.' mid-season finale.
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Major Character’s Fate Seemingly Confirmed by New Photo
For fans who tune in to see NCIS: Hawai’i starring Vanessa Lachey, there has been another star in the spotlight, too. The questions around whether or not Lucy Tara, played by Yasmine Al-Bustami, would be a part of the show going forward have been hot and heavy. Now, fans who have kept up with the show know that Lucy and Kate, played by Tori Anderson, have been an item.
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Will Estes Says The Blue Bloods Cast Has A Running Gag If A Dinner Scene Line Is Messed Up
You don't have to be a fan of "Blue Bloods" to know it's all about family. The long-running CBS police procedural, currently in its 13th Season, regularly espouses the idea of family in its plots and themes — even in its basic premise. And nowhere is this idea established more firmly than in the regular Reagan family Sunday dinners.
Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return
Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
‘Chicago P.D.’: 3 Characters Most Likely to Die in 2023
Will any main characters die when 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10 returns in January 2023? Here's what we suspect may happen.
Milburn Stone Admitted the First Thing He Bought With His ‘Gunsmoke’ Money
Actor Milburn Stone once said how he decided to spend the money he earned from his success on the hit television show 'Gunsmoke.'
The ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor With the Highest Net Worth Quit the Show Early
'Gunsmoke' boasted an impressive cast including James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, Dennis Weaver, and others, but the one with the highest net worth may surprise you.
Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere
CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)
The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
