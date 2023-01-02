ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg Police investigating another burglary at tobacco store

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Greensburg Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a string of burglaries at the Puff-N-Snuff store in the Greensburg Shopping Center. RELATED: Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglaryAccording to police, two suspects broke in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning. They said that one of these individuals burgled the same store on New Year's Day. Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
GREENSBURG, PA
fox8tv.com

Richland Township Stabbing

Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges after stabbing a man New Year’s Eve. Richland Township police say Nefertiti Whitlow faces aggravated assault and other related charges. They say officers were called Saturday night for reports of a man bleeding from the neck who’d pulled his truck into...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

MAN CHARGED WITH MAKING METH DUE FOR PRELIMINARY HEARING TODAY

Charges have been filed and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a Homer City man accused of making methamphetamine. 57-year-old George F. Sager of Homer City faces single felony counts of operating a meth lab and possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of depositing, storing and disposing of chemical waste, and misdemeanor ephedrine possession and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on December 18th. State police were dispatched to a home at 1912 Route 56 East and found items needed for the manufacture of meth using the “one-pot” method, along with a spent “one-pot”. The state police clandestine laboratory response team was able to gather evidence and clear the scene without further incident. Bail was initially set for Sager at $100,000 bail, and he has been in jail since then.
HOMER CITY, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Hit and run in Bedford County

Correction: It was previously reported that one person was killed in this crash. No person was killed. Initial information came from a Pennsylvania State Police report and has since been corrected. BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) a hit and run on I-99 in Clair Township sent multiple people to […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

HOMER CITY MAN ACCUSED OF DRUG-RELATED CRIMES WAIVES PRELIMINARY HEARING

A Homer City man accused of making methamphetamine waived his preliminary hearing and will head to trial. 57-year-old George F. Sager of Homer City had his preliminary hearing this morning in front of District Judge Robert Bell, Sr. He faces single felony counts of operating a meth lab and possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of depositing, storing, and disposing of chemical waste, along with misdemeanor ephedrine possession and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on December 18th.
HOMER CITY, PA
Metro News

Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officer injured responding to domestic incident

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer was injured responding to a domestic incident in Brookline this morning. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were called to the 500 block of Brookline Blvd. just before 4 a.m. for a domestic-related incident involving a male and a female. When officers got to the scene, they surrounded a vehicle with the male inside. The male allegedly reversed the vehicle, striking a police cruiser and causing an officer to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Man imprisoned for attempted kidnapping charged with touching girl

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching a young girl. State police were first notified by a parent on Sept. 9, 2020, about 64-year-old Todd Ferry who they claimed had inappropriate contact with the girl in 2014. According to court documents, the […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

More charges brought against Bedford County man for kissing teen

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is facing more criminal charges after he was accused of inappropriately kissing a teen girl and giving her alcohol. Anthony Troutman, 31 was charged in September 2022 after an investigation by state police found he was sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl that were sexual […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

