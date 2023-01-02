Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Giants vs. Eagles prediction and odds for Week 18 (Philly still needs the No. 1 seed)
In August if I told you that the New York Giants had nothing to play for in Week 18, that wouldn’t have been a surprise. The surprising part is that’s because they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-6-1 record and can rest Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Exciting news to ponder as you read by annual picks column for 2023. You can put your money where my mouth is now that sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts. I’ve got a good feeling about these picks. This is my year. The other years have simply been leading up to this collection of obviously flawless predictions.
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Watching Coach Ron Rivera Find Out The Washington Commanders Are About To Be Eliminated From The Playoffs Is Hysterical
It’s a critical point of the year for every NFL team. The final portion of the NFL regular season marks the playoff cutoff line for teams that are right around .500, as every play and down counts towards capturing those last couple of playoff spots. The Washington Commanders found themselves in this position yesterday, as they were 7-7-1 going into their matchup against the 6-9 Cleveland Browns. The Commanders were up 7-3 at the half, but Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson […] The post Watching Coach Ron Rivera Find Out The Washington Commanders Are About To Be Eliminated From The Playoffs Is Hysterical first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
SB Nation
NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands
L.A. Chargers (10-6)* Baltimore Ravens (10-6)* New England Patriots (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2) Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3) L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4) NFC. First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2) New...
Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly waived veteran wide receiver James Washington on Wednesday morning. Washington signed a one-year contract with Dallas last offseason, and the team hoped his speed and experience would help him become a valuable weapon. It was not to be, however. Washington broke his foot in training camp...
Eagles fans burry their sorrow in syrup but hope dies last
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On New Year's Day, we were supposed to be picking up confetti, but Eagles fans everywhere spent the day trying to pick up the pieces after that devastating loss to the Saints.After the ball dropped and sent us into a brand new year, Eagles fans felt another ball drop after that 4th quarter-pick 6 against the Saints and boy did that sting."How can we let the Saints, of all teams, beat us," an Eagles fan said. "It gives me the chills, it's chilling."After the loss, many Eagles fans ran to find comfort Monday afternoon at the Penrose...
Incredible pass in Warriors game has internet perplexed
An incredible pass in the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday has everyone amazed. The pass occurred as Draymond Green gave the ball to Klay Thompson at the top of the three-point arc in the first quarter of the game. Take a look: What’s good with these Warrior guys and their... The post Incredible pass in Warriors game has internet perplexed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
atozsports.com
Eagles receive a Super Bowl guarantee from a familiar face
There are plenty of aspects that go into making the city of Philadelphia one of the country’s best sports cities. The fan support for each team is unmatched, but cross-sport alliances have become popular in a year where the Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia 76ers and the Philadelphia Eagles are contending/have contended for championships.
NFL Honors Philadelphia Eagles style: 2022 regular season awards
After a rough holiday season, we end the Philadelphia Eagles’ regular season on a high note. It’s been a rough couple of weeks. Confidence has now been replaced by concern, but all hope isn’t lost. One win by the Philadelphia Eagles will change everything. One more win will be the 14th. That will be a franchise record. That will also ensure Philly the NFC East’s crown and home-field advantage through the postseason. With that being said, we should all be happy right?
Comments / 0