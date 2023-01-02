Off-season departures: Jack Campbell loses starters job in December, Colin Blackwell’s offensive struggles continue

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
3 AHL Bruins Who Deserve a Shot to Replace Greer & Smith
There have not been too many lineup decisions that first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had to face in 2022-23. Why should he as his team has been one of the best since the puck dropped on the season on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals? They are getting production from up and down the lineup, the defense, and goaltending.
Yardbarker
Red Wings News and Rumors: Bertuzzi, Fabbri, Vrana
Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t played since Nov. 30 due to a hand injury — his second of the season — but it appears his return is fairly imminent. The Athletic’s Max Bultman tweeted Bertuzzi is about a week away from returning, give or take a couple of days. The two hand injuries he’s sustained have caused him to miss 26 of Detroit’s 35 games this season.
Detroit Red Wings surprisingly place Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings pulled a surprise move Tuesday and placed Jakub Vrana on waivers. It was known they would have to waive a player in order to activate Robby Fabbri, who will make his season debut Wednesday when the Wings host the New Jersey Devils. Vrana is currently on...
Derek Lalonde: Detroit Red Wings 'haven't given up' on Alex Nedeljkovic
Derek Lalonde said the Detroit Red Wings still have faith in Alex Nedeljkovic, even as he is vulnerable to losing his job as backup goaltender in the NHL. "We haven’t given up on Ned," Lalonde said Wednesday morning at Little Caesars Arena, shortly after the Wings announced Nedeljkovic had been assigned to the minors for a conditioning stint.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Lalonde: Roster decision looms, but young forwards will stay for now
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hopeful Robby Fabbri will be cleared to make his season debut Wednesday. Before that happens, they need to clear a roster spot and then take a forward out of the lineup. Coach Derek Lalonde said the young forwards who’ve played well, especially of late, need not worry.
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Bucks' Grayson Allen causes, ends OT vs. Raptors with ridiculous shots
Allen was helped by a highlight pass from Giannis Antetokounmpo, which gave the Greek Freak a 30-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. In other words, another boring effort. But Milwaukee wouldn't have had to play overtime at all without the dirty play Allen made with 29 seconds left. With the Bucks up...
Yardbarker
Mattias Ekholm joins Daily Faceoff trade targets board, Jake DeBrusk suffers broken fibula and more
Mattias Ekholm is the latest big name to join the Daily Faceoff trade target board. As curated by insider Frank Seravalli, Ekholm debuted at number seven on the list. Here’s what Seravalli had to say:. 7. Mattias Ekholm. Left Defense, Nashville Predators. Age: 32. Stats: 35 GP, 2 G,...
WITN
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
Yardbarker
Pheonix Copley keeps rolling, Kings end Stars' streak
Pheonix Copley made 28 saves to continue his torrid start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the visiting Dallas Stars 3-2 on Tuesday night. Copley is 9-1-0 in 10 starts since he was called up from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Dec. 1. Rasmus Kupari, Anze Kopitar and...
Armstrong not ready to shake up roster (yet), become sellers despite losses of O'Reilly, Tarasenko after Krug
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When they lost on Saturday to close out 2022, everyone knew heading into 2023, and especially the month of January -- 14 games' worth of games -- taking them into the All-Star break that it would be a tell-tale sign of where the Blues' season is headed and what they need to ...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Laments Passing Up A Key Free Agent
At this point, the market for starting pitchers is pretty picked over. The St. Louis Cardinals passed on a chance to sign Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, and Carlos Rodon, and now face serious question marks in their starting rotation. There are a few starters on the market that could potentially...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak Next Contract With Bruins Will Take Time
Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak Could Follow Similar Path to Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators. Sportsnet: In the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast: Find for Flying, Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discuss the latest negotiations between David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins and why a contract has not been signed yet.
Yardbarker
Bears Announce Six Roster Moves
Bears placed G Teven Jenkins, OT Michael Schofield III and CB Josh Blackwell on injured reserve. Bears signed LB DeMarquis Gates, LB Terrell Lewis and DE Jalyn Holmes to their active roster. Jenkins, 24, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven...
