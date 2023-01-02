ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle

The annual tradition, normally held at Buckingham Palace, was canceled last year amid a surge in COVID rates in the U.K. The royal family's Christmas lunch is back! After being canceled the previous two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royals gathered on Tuesday for an annual pre-Christmas event. Although the lunch was normally held at Buckingham Palace in London, members of the family were spotted driving into Windsor Castle for the event, which is a private gathering. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived separately for the event,...
Popculture

King Charles Bars Royal Family Member From Buckingham Palace

King Charles wasted little time making it clear he was now on the throne. According to The Sun, the former prince has removed a fellow Royal Family member from Buckingham Palace. The outlet reports that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is no longer allowed to have an office in the building and cannot use the address going forward.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Is Part of the Royal Family Again, but Not the Firm, Sources Say

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. The British royal family don’t usually do surprises. But this Christmas there were two. The first was King Charles III using his first Christmas speech to take a political stance and profess his solidarity with striking public servants.
Amusing Planet

Helen Duncan: The Last Witch of Britain

The Witchcraft Act of 1735 was a landmark act for Britain. Unlike the earlier Witchcraft Acts which legalized witch-hunting and the execution of witches, the 1735 act was a complete reversal of attitudes. It ruled that witches didn’t exist and it was a crime for a person to accuse another of possessing magical powers or practicing witchcraft. Furthermore, anybody who pretended to exercise witchcraft, sorcery, or conjuration, by claiming to call up spirits, foretell the future, or cast spells, was to be punished as a con artist and subject to fines and imprisonment. The criminalization of witchcraft brought to an end the gruesome practice of burning innocent victims on the stake, that had claimed the lives of tens of thousands of women since medieval times.
TheDailyBeast

Does King Charles’ Royal Family Have a Future?

For people beyond Britain the story of the House of Windsor more often feels like the world’s most compelling soap opera rather than reality—or a heady mixture of both.In the latest episodes over Christmas, the Windsors played the continuity card, with pretty outfits, good deeds, and a united front being presented against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s outlining of grievances in their Netflix documentary, and the imminent storm about to break over Harry’s memoir, Spare, out Jan. 10. The message of Christmas was: Queen Elizabeth may be dead, but, with a reshuffling of lead characters, the soap opera continues.Prince Andrew...
The Guardian

Stephen Fry calls for return of Parthenon marbles to Athens

The removal of the Parthenon sculptures from Athens was akin to removing the Eiffel Tower from Paris or Stonehenge from Salisbury, Stephen Fry has said, as he called for the return of the classic Greek sculptures to their country of origin. The actor and writer, who has been advocating for...
HOLAUSA

New portrait released to mark monarch’s jubilee this year

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden is celebrating 50 years on the throne this year. To kick off his Golden Jubilee year, the Swedish Royal Court released a new portrait of the monarch on Jan. 1. RELATED: Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar try on costumes before...
Secret SF

Uncover The Secrets Of Ancient Egypt At This Exciting Lecture By World-Renowned Archaeologist Zahi Hawass

One of the greatest Egyptologists and archaeologists, the famous Zahi Hawass, will share the best-buried secrets of ancient Egypt during a lecture presented by ‘Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs’ exhibit, including some of the greatest mysteries in history such as the death of King Tutankhamun and the tunnels under the Great Sphinx. See you at the American Conservatory Theater on January 12 for an extensive lesson in archaeology. Journey into ancient Egypt with Zahi Hawass! Prepare yourself for an entertaining evening with Egyptologist Zahi Hawass as he reveals the mysteries that surround ancient Egypt. Learn about his most famous discoveries including the Lost Golden City and the mummy of Queen Hatshepsut or the current excavation in the Valley of the Kings…The archaeologist will share his anecdotes on so many intriguing subjects from his personal experiences.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

