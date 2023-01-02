Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’
A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
Terry Hall diagnosed with pancreatic cancer prior to death – Specials bassist
Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before his death, The Specials singer’s bandmate has said.Bassist Horace Panter said Hall had been “emphatic” that his condition should be kept a secret after being diagnosed.https://t.co/qHjcpaR2uE— Horace Panter (@horacepanterart) December 20, 2022In a lengthy and emotional Facebook post, Panter said the band had been due to record a new album in Los Angeles in November this year, which had previously been put on hold due to the pandemic, when Hall fell ill.The pair were part of The Specials’ first consistent line-up, and rose to fame together as part of the pioneering...
As Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies of bowel cancer – the 5 signs you must know
ACTOR Kirstie Alley, best known for her role in the comedy series Cheers, has died aged 71. Kirstie, who rose to fame during the 80's died of "recently discovered" colon cancer, her family has said. Colon cancer is a type of bowel cancer that affects the large bowel and the...
British tourist in Australia shocked at common thing that would get her ‘punched in the face’ in the UK
A British tourist currently in Australia has spoken about the one thing she has noticed about life Down Under that's vastly different to here in the UK. TikToker @katpenkin said she'd noticed a 'wholesome' trait about Australians, that if she tried to recreate in London, would see her 'get punched in the face'.
Mum issues warning over Christmas toy after son is rushed into emergency surgery
A mum has put out a warning after her young son was raced to hospital due to swallowing a toy. Lyndsey Foley, from Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, says her little boy Jude was feeling a bit under the weather this summer but doctors said it was nothing to be worried about.
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
Girlfriend of footballer stabbed to death at Boxing Day rave vows to get justice for ‘love of my life’
The girlfriend of a man who was stabbed to death on a nightclub dancefloor on Boxing Day has vowed to get justice for the “love of my life.” Cody Fisher, 23, who played for Stratford Town FC, had been on a night out with friends at The Crane in Digbeth, Birmingham when he was approached by a group of people and stabbed just before midnight.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, West Midlands Police said.In a heartfelt tribute on social media, girlfriend Jess Chatwin, called the footballer her “best...
BBC
Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'
Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
Man, 54, charged with murder of missing Lewisham woman
A man has been charged with the murder of a missing woman from southeast London, police said.Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday 10 December, having last been seen five days earlier on Monday 5 December as she left her home in Evelyn Street in Deptford, Lewisham.Metropolitan Police said 54-year-old Mark Moodie of Nightingale Place, Woolwich has been charged with her murder.He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.Police said Ms Gitau’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers. Officers arrested Moodie on 30 December on suspicion of...
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
West Yorkshire police is accused of racism after court found it had defamed black Royal Marine
West Yorkshire Police are facing accusations of racism after a High Court judge found they had defamed a black Royal Marine in an email to his superiors.
BBC
Hackney girl finds ancient bear tooth on Norfolk beach
A nine-year-old fossil hunter who discovered a 700,000-year-old bear tooth on a beach said it was "exciting as it might be a major breakthrough in history". Etta found what she thought was "a fossilised bit of wood" at West Runton in Norfolk during the summer. More fossils have been unearthed in the past decade as erosion of the coast's soft, glacial cliffs speeds up, so what new information do they reveal about Norfolk's Deep History Coast?
Journalist Anne Diamond, who campaigned to prevent cot death, made OBE
Journalist Anne Diamond, who campaigned to stop cot death, has described being made an OBE as the “crowning achievement” for all those who helped her.The broadcaster, 68, who has been named in the New Year Honours for services to public health and charity, dedicated the achievement to her late son Sebastian.She said: “This OBE is literally a crowning achievement to everyone who helped me and upon whose ground-breaking research my campaign was based.“This is also testament that the media can be a force for good. By the Government’s own report, 80% of parents who got the life-saving advice got it...
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC
Mark Cavendish: Robbery at Essex home was 'planned invasion'
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children, a trial has heard. Prosecutors say intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, following the raid in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. Jurors...
London Police Officer Who Wrongfully Accused Black Woman of Drug Possession Disciplined for Conducting ‘Degrading’ Strip Search
A London police officer has been put on disciplinary notice after a two-year investigation found he conducted a “degrading” strip search of a Black woman back in 2020. The woman had been arrested after being accused of having drugs in her possession. The driver operating the vehicle she was in was reportedly driving erratically in the London Borough of Lewisham and was arrested as well.
BBC
Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud. The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour. Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was...
BBC
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
Jamie Laing in hospital after breathing difficulties due to allergy to new puppy
Jamie Laing has been taken to hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties.The reality TV star, who previously appeared on E4’s Made in Chelsea discovered that he was allergic to the new puppy, Bobbie, bought with his fiancée Sophie Habboo.Habboo posted on her Instagram Story on 28 December, revealing that the 34-year-old’s asthma had “got out of control”.Laing’s fiancée shared a video of herself playing with their new pet, and wrote in the caption: “Sorry for the MIA on Insta – had the most wonderful Christmas and I hope you all did as well.”She revealed that Laing’s asthma was aggravated by...
Comments / 0