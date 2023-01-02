ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Have Reportedly Developed a Sly Way of Keeping Up With the Netflix Docuseries — Without Actually Watching

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not surprising to hear that Prince William and Kate Middleton are avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. However, it would also be foolish to think they aren’t at least keeping tabs on what is said about the royal family in Harry & Meghan. The couple has reportedly figured out a clever way to stay on top of the news. The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly having their palace aides watch the show instead, according to People....
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert

A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Elle

King Charles’ Coronation: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Invited

King Charles III, previously known as Prince Charles, will officially become the Monarch following his coronation on May 6, 2023. It’s now being reported, per the Daily Mail, that his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on the same day as the couple’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.
RadarOnline

'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers

The highly anticipated Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left watchers with mixed emotions. After the release of its first three episodes, viewers flooded social media with scathing reviews about the controversial documentary that included criticism from royalists and Megxit supports alike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Netflix's Harry & Meghan aimed to have the Duke and Duchess revisit their courtship and share their story in their own words. After the release of Volume I on December 8, viewers have not held back their opinions of the six-part series so far. The documentary revealed a humble...
blavity.com

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc

Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is getting her flowers after fans got to hear her voice in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix. “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her mom,” Ragland said in the series, much to the delight of viewers who have been waiting to hear her thoughts.
The List

Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles

Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.

