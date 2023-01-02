Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Colder weather returns Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colder and blustery today with a mostly cloudy sky. High 41. More sunshine Thursday with typical January cold – blustery. High 39. Warmer Friday with increasing clouds during the day. High 47. Chance of a light mix of rain and/or snow showers Saturday morning. Cold and cloudy Saturday afternoon. High 39. Scattered clouds and sunshine Sunday. High 42. Warmer Monday, Tuesday and next Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.
KMBC.com
Blustery and chilly conditions stick around
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid and upper 20s. More sunshine comes into town Thursday, with highs near 40. Conditions are warmer with increasing clouds Friday and highs in the mid and upper 40s. Things get cooler over the...
KMBC.com
Conditions cloudy, blustery and colder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are cloudy, blustery, and colder Tuesday night and Wednesday in Kansas City. Tuesday night is mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid and upper 20s. Cloudy and blustery Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. More sunshine and blustery Thursday conditions arrive with highs...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Bomb cyclone about to hit out west (WED-1/4)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As I’m going to show you over the next few minutes in the blog, a monster of a storm is going to be hitting the western United States over the next 24 hours. Flooding rains where there is (perhaps was) a drought, more tremendous high elevations snows, and lots of wind are coming towards California. Northern California got knocked this past weekend. They’re going to get it again, and over the coming 10 days, more is coming.
KMBC.com
Apartment residents without water since last week still struggling
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is slight progress to a water emergency at the Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. Unfortunately, the fix to Raymond Blanford’s water system is not enough. Wednesday, just two days after KMBC 9 Investigates got involved, a drip of hot water came from Blanford’s kitchen...
I-35 northbound closed before Front Street due to crash early Monday morning
Interstate 35 northbound is closed on Front Street due to a crash. The crash took place around 5:34 a.m., according to Kansas City Scout.
kansascitymag.com
Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed
Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
KMBC.com
Winnwood Skate Center requiring minors to be accompanied by an adult following big scare over the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a big scare over the weekend, Winnwood Skate Center, near Interstate 35 and Chouteau Trafficway, is changing its policy around kids visiting. To go inside the facility, visitors must be over 18 or accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. It’s a change that owners didn’t want to make, but understand why it needed to happen.
1 dead in early Monday morning 2-vehicle crash in Lawrence
One person died and a second person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Lawrence, Kansas.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
KCTV 5
Wanted: Larry Woods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
Missouri’s Underground Complex That Would Make A Perfect Bat Cave
Suppose Batman was looking for a lair or a bat cave for his Missouri base of operations. He'd talk to the Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest, about locating his bat cave in SubTropolis. What's SubTropolis? According to Hunt Midwest, it's the world's largest underground...
Kansas City ends 2022 with second-worst homicide total
Kansas City officially saw its second-deadliest homicide total in 2022, according to FOX4 data, after recording 167 homicides.
Boil advisory strikes Clay County due to repairs of broken water main
The repair of a broken water main in Clay County forced the county to undergo a boil advisory Tuesday.
KMBC.com
'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
mycouriertribune.com
UPDATE: Broken water main in county leads to boil advisory
CLAY COUNTY — Due to the repair of a broken water main, there will be interrupted water services for some Clay County Public Water Supply District No. 6 customers Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the district, repairs began after 10 a.m. and are expected to until 1 p.m. “Once...
KMBC.com
Multiple weather-related injury crashes on I-35 in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — At least one person was seriously injured in weather-related crashes in Olathe, Kansas, Monday evening. Police have reported multiple crashes on southbound I-35 near Lone Elm. Initial information from police indicates that six people suffered minor injuries, and one person was critically injured. I-35 southbound at...
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
