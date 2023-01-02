ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Colder weather returns Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colder and blustery today with a mostly cloudy sky. High 41. More sunshine Thursday with typical January cold – blustery. High 39. Warmer Friday with increasing clouds during the day. High 47. Chance of a light mix of rain and/or snow showers Saturday morning. Cold and cloudy Saturday afternoon. High 39. Scattered clouds and sunshine Sunday. High 42. Warmer Monday, Tuesday and next Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Blustery and chilly conditions stick around

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid and upper 20s. More sunshine comes into town Thursday, with highs near 40. Conditions are warmer with increasing clouds Friday and highs in the mid and upper 40s. Things get cooler over the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Conditions cloudy, blustery and colder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are cloudy, blustery, and colder Tuesday night and Wednesday in Kansas City. Tuesday night is mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid and upper 20s. Cloudy and blustery Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. More sunshine and blustery Thursday conditions arrive with highs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Bomb cyclone about to hit out west (WED-1/4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As I’m going to show you over the next few minutes in the blog, a monster of a storm is going to be hitting the western United States over the next 24 hours. Flooding rains where there is (perhaps was) a drought, more tremendous high elevations snows, and lots of wind are coming towards California. Northern California got knocked this past weekend. They’re going to get it again, and over the coming 10 days, more is coming.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Apartment residents without water since last week still struggling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is slight progress to a water emergency at the Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. Unfortunately, the fix to Raymond Blanford’s water system is not enough. Wednesday, just two days after KMBC 9 Investigates got involved, a drip of hot water came from Blanford’s kitchen...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed

Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Winnwood Skate Center requiring minors to be accompanied by an adult following big scare over the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a big scare over the weekend, Winnwood Skate Center, near Interstate 35 and Chouteau Trafficway, is changing its policy around kids visiting. To go inside the facility, visitors must be over 18 or accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. It’s a change that owners didn’t want to make, but understand why it needed to happen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
greenabilitymagazine.com

Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds

If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Wanted: Larry Woods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

UPDATE: Broken water main in county leads to boil advisory

CLAY COUNTY — Due to the repair of a broken water main, there will be interrupted water services for some Clay County Public Water Supply District No. 6 customers Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the district, repairs began after 10 a.m. and are expected to until 1 p.m. “Once...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Multiple weather-related injury crashes on I-35 in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — At least one person was seriously injured in weather-related crashes in Olathe, Kansas, Monday evening. Police have reported multiple crashes on southbound I-35 near Lone Elm. Initial information from police indicates that six people suffered minor injuries, and one person was critically injured. I-35 southbound at...
OLATHE, KS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO

